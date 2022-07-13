W.H. economic adviser says legislation to provide aid is more important than ever

Just hours after a new report showing that inflation continues to rise at historic rates, White House economic adviser Heather Boushey says that “nothing should be more important” than for Congress to pass legislation to address the growing economic stresses Americans are facing.

In reaction to the consumer price index report showing that prices continue to rise, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Wednesday afternoon he is less inclined to support a large reconciliation bill out of fear of adding to inflationary pressures.

Asked about Manchin’s comments, Boushey said the White House needs to make the case for legislation not only to Manchin, but to the American people.

“Nothing could be more important right now than Congress putting its nose to the grindstone,” Boushey said on Meet the Press NOW, “Make the case to him (Manchin). Explain to him and explain to the American people that what that legislation would do is lower the cost of things that are important to families.”