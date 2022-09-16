White evangelicals more likely to side with GOP, Donald Trump

The latest episode of Meet the Press Reports examines the rise of Christian nationalism among conservatives, and an August NBC News poll provides ample evidence that Donald Trump retains a large share of that vote.

When asked whether investigations into wrongdoing by Donald Trump should continue, 57% of all those surveyed say that they should continue, while only 24% of those surveyed who identify as white evangelicals agreed.

In fact, 74% of self-described white evangelicals say they investigations should not continue, compared to only 40% of everyone surveyed who says that.

When all Republican registered voters were asked if they consider themselves more a supporter of Donald Trump or more a supporter of the Republican party, 41% say they consider themselves more a supporter of Trump and 50% say they consider themselves more a supported of the GOP.

Among white evangelicals, 50% say they consider themselves more a supporter of Trump, versus 43% who consider themselves more a supporter of the Republican party.

The data echoes the rise of Christian nationalism and the politicians who are catering to right-wing voters by invoking theocratic themes.

Additionally, white evangelicals are a considerable voting bloc. In the same poll, 70% of evangelicals said they were very interested in November's midterm elections, versus just 63% of everyone surveyed who said they are very interested.

Catch the latest episode of Meet the Press Reports to learn more about how Christian nationalism is impacting people in one Idaho college town.