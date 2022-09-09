White House Deputy Press Secretary to join Defense Department

White House Deputy Press Secretary Chris Meagher will head to the Pentagon as the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, NBC News has learned.

In a statement announcing Meagher's appointment, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin praised "Chris's experience and insight," which he said "will help me and the entire Department."

"Chris has deep and diverse communications experience that will serve the entire Department well," Austin added.

A senior Defense official explained to NBC News that Meagher will be Austin's "right hand on communications strategy." While Brigadier General Pat Ryder will continue to serve as Pentagon spokesperson, Meagher will head up the Pentagon’s Public Affairs Department.

Meagher, who joined the White House after a career on the campaign trail (and a brief stint in the Department of Transportation), will likely begin the new job later this month.