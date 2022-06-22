Whitmer says she won't 'weigh in' on Biden's 2024 prospects

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wouldn't answer whether President Joe Biden should run for re-election when asked by NBC News Wednesday, although she said she would back him if he does decide to run.

And while she sidestepped a question about whether she'd run for president herself, she called the idea "flattering."

Read the full transcript:

NBC News: You supported and endorsed Biden before the Michigan primary, do you think President Biden should run again in 2024?

Gov. Whitmer: You know, I’m not going to weigh in on whether he should run. If he does run he’ll have my support.

NBC News: Would you rule out your own run for President in 2024?

Gov. Whitmer: I gotta tell you, I appreciate that it’s flattering for people to even ask.

NBC News: People are talking about it though, that’s why I ask.

Gov. Whitmer: I got a tough job right here in Michigan. I got a lot of things that I want to accomplish. We’re getting the economy back on track. People are back to work. There’s a lot of wonderful things happening. I want to keep this momentum going and that’s why I’m running for re-election.

NBC News: So you’re not ruling it out.

Gov. Whitmer: I’m not even talking about 2024 right now. I’m focused on Michigan right now. If I’m lucky enough to earn a four year term, it’s my intention to use every day of that four year term to ensure that Michigan’s in the strongest possible position.