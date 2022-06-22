IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

Image: Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during an event with President Joe Biden at the White House on March 9, 2022.Patrick Semansky / AP file

Whitmer says she won't 'weigh in' on Biden's 2024 prospects

The Michigan governor tells NBC News that she is focused on winning re-election in November, not the next presidential race.

By Dasha Burns

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wouldn't answer whether President Joe Biden should run for re-election when asked by NBC News Wednesday, although she said she would back him if he does decide to run.

And while she sidestepped a question about whether she'd run for president herself, she called the idea "flattering."

Whitmer: ‘I’m not going to weigh in on whether [Biden] should run’ in 2024

June 22, 202200:49

Read the full transcript:

NBC News: You supported and endorsed Biden before the Michigan primary, do you think President Biden should run again in 2024?

Gov. Whitmer: You know, I’m not going to weigh in on whether he should run. If he does run he’ll have my support.

NBC News: Would you rule out your own run for President in 2024?

Gov. Whitmer: I gotta tell you, I appreciate that it’s flattering for people to even ask.

NBC News: People are talking about it though, that’s why I ask.

Gov. Whitmer: I got a tough job right here in Michigan. I got a lot of things that I want to accomplish. We’re getting the economy back on track. People are back to work. There’s a lot of wonderful things happening. I want to keep this momentum going and that’s why I’m running for re-election.

NBC News: So you’re not ruling it out.

Gov. Whitmer: I’m not even talking about 2024 right now. I’m focused on Michigan right now. If I’m lucky enough to earn a four year term, it’s my intention to use every day of that four year term to ensure that Michigan’s in the strongest possible position.

Dasha Burns

Dasha Burns is an NBC News NOW correspondent who covers politics and social issues.