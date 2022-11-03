IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson speaks at a rally with supporters Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. Johnson and Democrat Mandela Barnes are honing closing arguments in a Wisconsin race that could be critical in which party controls the U.S. Senate.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., at a rally, in Waukesha, Wis., on Oct. 25, 2022.Morry Gash / AP file

Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson is 'cautiously optimistic' about key re-election race

Johnson criticized his Democratic opponent and distanced himself from the attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

By Shaquille Brewster, Kailani Koenig and Mohammed Syed

MARSHFIELD, Wisc. — Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson told NBC News in an exclusive interview that he feels “cautiously optimistic” heading into the election and defended his recent attacks against his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

On the stump, he has suggested that Barnes shows “disdain” for America and Wisconsinites and told NBC News the campaign is simply attacking Barnes "using his own words.”

“He says the founding of America was awful,” Johnson explained to NBC News, referencing a clip of Barnes criticizing restrictions on teaching slavery, colonization and the impacts that are felt today. When NBC News clarified to Johnson that Barnes' comments were about slavery and colonization, Johnson replied: “He’s saying that Wisconsin has institutionalized racism and we conceal it. Does that sound like very supportive of Wisconsinites?”


Ron Johnson: ‘Anger coming out of the left’ on heated political rhetoric

Nov. 3, 202203:39

Johnson also pushed back on former President Barack Obama’s attacks on the senator at Saturday’s rallying in Milwaukee, saying the president's criticisms were “pretty low.”

And he denied involvement in any attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, weeks after he acknowledged that he exchanged text messages with an attorney of former President Donald Trump as some allies were pushing a slate of alternate electors from the state.

“I wasn’t involved,” Johnson quickly asserted, “I didn’t vote to disallow any of the President Biden’s electors. As soon as the Electoral College voted, I acknowledged President Biden’s president-elect. Again, I don’t know how many times you can say that.”

Shaquille Brewster

Shaquille Brewster is a political reporter for NBC News and MSNBC.

Kailani Koenig

Kailani Koenig covers politics and national affairs as a producer for MSNBC and NBC News.

Mohammed Syed

Mohammed Syed is a reporter for NBC News' social newsgathering team.