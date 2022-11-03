Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson is 'cautiously optimistic' about key re-election race

MARSHFIELD, Wisc. — Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson told NBC News in an exclusive interview that he feels “cautiously optimistic” heading into the election and defended his recent attacks against his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

On the stump, he has suggested that Barnes shows “disdain” for America and Wisconsinites and told NBC News the campaign is simply attacking Barnes "using his own words.”

“He says the founding of America was awful,” Johnson explained to NBC News, referencing a clip of Barnes criticizing restrictions on teaching slavery, colonization and the impacts that are felt today. When NBC News clarified to Johnson that Barnes' comments were about slavery and colonization, Johnson replied: “He’s saying that Wisconsin has institutionalized racism and we conceal it. Does that sound like very supportive of Wisconsinites?”

Johnson also pushed back on former President Barack Obama’s attacks on the senator at Saturday’s rallying in Milwaukee, saying the president's criticisms were “pretty low.”

And he denied involvement in any attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, weeks after he acknowledged that he exchanged text messages with an attorney of former President Donald Trump as some allies were pushing a slate of alternate electors from the state.

“I wasn’t involved,” Johnson quickly asserted, “I didn’t vote to disallow any of the President Biden’s electors. As soon as the Electoral College voted, I acknowledged President Biden’s president-elect. Again, I don’t know how many times you can say that.”