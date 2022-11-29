W. Va. lawmaker, son of senator, kicks off gubernatorial bid

West Virginia Republican Moore Capito, a state representative and the son of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, announced his gubernatorial bid Tuesday.

Releasing a short video on social media and appearing on a popular West Virginia radio show, Capito said he hoped to succeed Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who is term-limited and not running again.

"I'm running because I've got skin in the game, like so many West Virginians. I'm a lifelong West Virginian, I've got two children I'm raising in West Virginia. This is personal to me, I'm a product of the West Virginia public school system," he said on the MetroNews’ “Talkline" radio show.

"We have an election coming up in 2024 where we're gonna pass the torch to a new generation, and we're going to need somebody who has the experience and the grit to take us to that next level."

Just weeks after the 2022 election, it's far from clear what the gubernatorial field will ultimately look like. But it could include another child of a member of Congress — Chris Miller, the son of GOP Rep. Carol Miller, filed preliminary paperwork for his own potential bid late last year.