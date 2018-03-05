Smart political reporting and analysis for the 2018 midterm elections, including data points, interesting national trends, short updates and more from the NBC News political unit.
The Rundown
Ailing Sen. Thad Cochran announces he'll retire on April 1
After months of speculation amid poor health and absences from the Senate, MIssissippi Republican Sen. Thad Cochran has announced that he'll retire on April 1.
"I regret my health has become an ongoing challenge. I intend to fulfill my responsibilities and commitments to the people of Mississippi and the Senate through the completion of the 2018 appropriations cycle, after which I will formally retire from the U.S. Senate," Cochran said in a statement Monday.
Cochran, 80, was first elected in 1978 and is the tenth longest-serving senator in U.S. history.
Per Mississippi law, Republican Gov. Phil Bryant will appoint a replacement, and a special election will be held in November for the seat.
That means that the state will hold not one, but two Senate elections this fall; Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker is also up for reelection. He's currently facing a primary challenge from conservative Chris McDaniel, although Cochran's announcement could shake up the contest.
How Trump's tariff plan could shake up the midterms
Republicans may disagree about some of the nuances of their 2018 strategy, but one constant had been this: Talk about the strength of the economy and tax cuts, tax cuts, and more tax cuts.
But Donald Trump’s proposal to enact stringent tariffs on steel and aluminum — which most economists say would drive up the costs of steel-dependent products and spark damaging retaliatory measures from trading partners — has Republicans worried that the administration will end up spiking their top midterm talking point.
“Such action could very well undercut the benefits of the pro-growth tax reform we fought to get on the books,” Sen. Orrin Hatch said, according to Politico.
The conservative Club for Growth added in a statement today: “Tariffs will also harm the pro-growth effects of the tax cuts, stall the economy, incite a trade war, and help hand the election to the Democrats.”
And/but: While the consequences of tariffs could hurt the GOP nationally, the move is very popular in a race that’s surely on the president’s mind: Next week’s special election in Pennsylvania’s 18th district, where the steel industry looms large.
Both Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb said in a weekend debate that they support the tariffs.
“Unfortunately, many of our competitors around the world have slanted the playing field, and their thumb has been on the scale and I think President Trump is trying to even that scale back out,” said Saccone.
Wisconsin poll: Trump approval at 43 percent, Walker at 47 percent
A new Marquette Law School poll — considered the best poll in Wisconsin — finds President Trump's job approval rating in the state at 43 percent, which is up 2 points from June.
And the survey has Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who is running for re-election in 2018, even at 47 percent approve, 47 percent disapprove — essentially unchanged from June.
Incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis, who is also up for re-election, is slightly underwater with a 37 percent favorable/39 percent unfavorable rating (-2), which is down slightly from her 38 percent favorable/38 percent unfavorable rating (even) in June.
And in the GOP primary for the right to challenge Baldwin, Kevin Nicholson leads Leah Vukmir by 9 points, 28 percent to 19 percent; another 53 percent didn't know, refused to answer or said someone else.
The Marquette Law School poll was conducted of 800 registered Wisconsin voters from Feb. 25 to March 1, and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 4.5 percentage points.
George P. Bush sticks with Trump in re-election bid
Texas land commissioner George P. Bush (son of Jeb Bush) was the odd man out in the dynastic GOP family last year, when he endorsed Donald Trump despite the rest of the clan’s distaste for Trump’s rhetoric. Now, he’s in a squeaky primary race to win reelection; he’ll need 50 percent in Tuesday’s primary to avoid a runoff against tough-talking rival Jerry Patterson. And Bush is emphasizing his support for Trump in the Lone Star State — a lot. Here's a look at the race:
Top 10 most likely Senate flips
With today’s launch of the “Rundown,” we wanted to unveil our list of the Top 10 Senate seats that could switch parties in November — a list we’ll continue to update between now and Election Day 2018. No. 1 means most likely to flip. A reminder: Democrats need to pick up a net of two seats to gain control of the U.S. Senate.
- Nevada (R): A tough GOP primary + a state Hillary Clinton won in 2016 + a Dem challenger facing minimal opposition = Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada, being the most endangered Senate incumbent of 2018.
- North Dakota (D): Republicans are divided over whether this race or the Senate contest in Missouri is their best pick-up opportunity now that GOP Rep. Kevin Cramer has decided to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp. But the tiebreaker goes to North Dakota, given that Trump got 63 percent of the vote there in 2016 versus 56 percent in Missouri.
- Arizona (R): This race remains the most fascinating Senate contest of 2018. There’s a competitive GOP primary to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake, the potential of a November showdown between two female candidates (Democrat Kyrsten Sinema vs. Republicans Martha McSally or Kelli Ward) and, of course, the presence of Joe Arpaio.
- Missouri (D): In what looks like a 50-50 race between incumbent Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill and Republican Josh Hawley, the scandal surrounding Republican Gov. Eric Greitens doesn’t help the GOP.
- West Virginia (D): Who would you rather be: West Virginia’s most famous politician (Democrat Joe Manchin) running in a state where Trump got 68 percent of the vote in 2016, or a lesser-known Dem senator (Joe Donnelly) running in a state where Trump got 56 percent? Because Democrats have had more recent success in Indiana (see Obama in 2008), we’ll go with Donnelly. But we expect these states to switch back and forth between now and November.
- Indiana (D): See above.
- Wisconsin (D): It looks like it will be a long — and expensive — GOP primary between Republicans Leah Vukmir and Kevin Nicholson, with outside groups pummeling incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in the meantime.
- Florida (D): We could very well move up this race if/when Republican Gov. Rick Scott — and his millions — jump into the contest to challenge Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson. Scott’s shift on guns after the Parkland shooting has been striking.
- Tennessee (R): Republicans caught a break when retiring GOP Sen. Bob Corker decided not to re-enter this race, which would could have produced a bitter primary between Corker and Rep. Marsha Blackburn. But given the national environment and the big-name Democratic candidate (former Gov. Phil Bredesen), this race remains worth watching.
- Ohio (D): One of the key questions of this 2018 season is if Democrats — in the Senate and gubernatorial contests — can get their groove back in Ohio after their shellacking there in 2016. Brown seems to be in as good of a position as Democrats could have hoped at the beginning of this cycle. But like Tennessee, this race is worth watching.
Other Senate races to watch (in alphabetical order): Minnesota (Tina Smith seat), Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas
Ad spending expected to top $12 million for PA 18
Democrats and Republicans already have spent nearly $10 million on ads in this month’s upcoming special congressional election in Pennsylvania — a remarkable sum given that the state’s new congressional map will fundamentally alter this district in November.
And they’re expected to spend an additional $2.5 million before the March 13 race.
According to ad-spending data from Advertising Analytics, Republicans as of last week had outspent Democrats by more than a 2-to-1 margin in this race between Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone, $6.7 million to $3.1 million.
But Lamb had outspent Saccone over the airwaves by a 4-to-1 margin, $2.4 million to $660,000. And because campaigns get discounted ad rates — while outside groups typically pay more — the number of overall broadcast TV spots has been nearly even (3,130 GOP spots as of last week, versus 2,193 for Dems).