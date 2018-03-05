After months of speculation amid poor health and absences from the Senate, MIssissippi Republican Sen. Thad Cochran has announced that he'll retire on April 1.

"I regret my health has become an ongoing challenge. I intend to fulfill my responsibilities and commitments to the people of Mississippi and the Senate through the completion of the 2018 appropriations cycle, after which I will formally retire from the U.S. Senate," Cochran said in a statement Monday.

Cochran, 80, was first elected in 1978 and is the tenth longest-serving senator in U.S. history.

Per Mississippi law, Republican Gov. Phil Bryant will appoint a replacement, and a special election will be held in November for the seat.

That means that the state will hold not one, but two Senate elections this fall; Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker is also up for reelection. He's currently facing a primary challenge from conservative Chris McDaniel, although Cochran's announcement could shake up the contest.