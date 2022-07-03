One in five adult members of Gen Z self-identifies as LGBTQ

WASHINGTON — Last week’s Dobbs decision from the Supreme Court, which overturned Roe v. Wade, also contained some news about same-sex marriage. In his majority opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote about his desire to reconsider other precedents from the high court including 2015’s Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized marriage between people of the same sex.

But reversing that decision would not be easy and the landscape around the issue has shifted sharply in the last decade.

Data show there have been dramatic increases in support of gay marriage and in how many Americans self-identify as LGBTQ. Furthermore, there are signs of a generational shift among young people who have grown up in the years since same-sex marriage has been legalized, marked by an increase in LGBT self-identification in recent years is remarkable.

Looking at the data, 2012 stands out as crucial year in the story of LGBTQ acceptance in the United States. On May 9 of that year, former President Obama announced he supported gay marriage. Later that year, the number of Americans who supported it jumped above 50% in Gallup’s polling data and it has never dipped below since.

Until then, the number favoring legal same-sex marriage generally bounced around in the 40s, rising and falling often around events in the news or political positioning by the major parties. But the official endorsement by the White House seemed to push the numbers higher.

Three years later, in June of 2015, the Supreme Court decided Obergefell and the support for same-sex marriage climbed above 60%. Support for legal same-sex marriage has not dipped below 60% in Gallup’s data since then. Support for the unions currently stands at a record 71%.

Those are big numbers and big changes in societal attitudes, and they may be playing a role in who “self-identifies” as LGBTQ. The number of Americans who describe themselves as something other than heterosexual has more than doubled since 2012.

To be clear, that does not mean the number of people who actually are LGBTQ has climbed that much in that time — or even that the number reflects the actual percentage of Americans who personally identify as LGBTQ. In some sense, “self-identifying” as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transexual, even in a survey, is an act of feeling comfortable sharing that information with the broader public — and for some respondents that may have become easier as same-sex marriage became a more accepted part of the culture.

And that may be especially true for Gen Z. Born between 1997 and 2012, they have largely known same-sex marriage to be legal and have grown up in an era of increasing acceptance for LGBTQ Americans.

In the last few years, the percentage of Gen Z Americans who self-identify as a member of the LGBTQ community has almost doubled.

The numbers for the self-identifying LGBTQ population are up for most generational groups since 2012, including Generation X, where the number is up 1 percentage point, and Millennials, where the number is up 4.7 points. But among adult Gen Z’ers the figure is up more than 10 percentage points since just 2017.

(There were no 2012 figures for Gen Z, because no members of that generation had reached adulthood yet.)

That’s a big jump and it means that currently one in every five adult members of Generation Z self-identifies as LGBTQ.

And when you combine the Millennial and Gen Z populations, you get a sense of the generational changes that have already occurred around the LGBT population in the United States.

More than half of the nation’s self-identifying adult LGBTQ population, 56%, are under the age of 35 according to data from the Williams Institute at UCLA.

Remember this is just tallying adults. So that 56% of the adult LGBTQ population comes from what is just one 16-year cohort of Americans, those aged from 18 to 34. The other 44% of adult self-identifying LGBTQ population comes from all other adults — everybody 35 and older, a much bigger collection of people.

Together the numbers not only show how much the country has changed on the issues of same-sex marriage and LGBTQ rights, they also suggest those changes have had broader impacts on the nation. And if the current trends continue, the constituency supporting same-sex marriage and LGBTQ rights seems likely to grow more in the years ahead.