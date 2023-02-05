Partisan divide over education goes beyond Critical Race Theory

WASHINGTON — This week the College Board announced it was revising the curriculum of its new Advanced Placement African American Studies course, removing elements around Black writers associated with Critical Race Theory as well as content relating to Black LGBTQ issues and Black feminism. It also added “Black conservatism” as an idea for a research project.

The changes were hailed as a victory by Republicans including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who recently announced plans to ban the old version of the course in his state because he said it had a “woke” agenda and leaned heavily on critical race theory.

The news was just the latest flare-up in the partisan fight over how race is taught in K-12 schools and college classrooms.

Beneath the fights over critical race theory, however, are deeper partisan divides on how Democrats and Republicans feel about education in America. Polling data suggest Republicans, in particular, have developed a sour view of public schools and college in general.

Republican concerns about a leftward tilt in classrooms pre-date the African American Studies course and this week’s curriculum changes. Since January of 2021, 18 states have implemented legislation or other restrictions that limit how teachers can discuss racism and sexism, according to Education Week.

The 18 states with restrictions include Florida, where DeSantis last year signed the “Stop W.O.K.E. Act,” and a list of other reliably Republican-voting states such as Florida, Mississippi, Alabama and the Dakotas. In addition, there are a few “purple-ish” states in that group, including Virginia and New Hampshire.

And that’s not the end of the story. Beyond those 18 states there are another nine states where such bills have been proposed or are moving through legislatures.

What’s behind the groundswell of interest in the curriculum rules?

Some of it is a response to the 1619 Project, a long-form journalism effort from The New York Times published in 2019 that raised questions about the nation’s racial history and Americans’ understanding of it. Some conservatives criticized how the project framed the issue of race in the United States.

But along with that debate, there has been broader souring among Republicans on public education in general. One example: In 2021, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ran a campaign that focused, in part, on a critique of what he said were left-leaning school boards in that state and accommodations for transgender students.

A 2022 poll from Gallup showed how sharp the partisan divide on the public schools has become.

Democrats didn’t give public schools especially high marks in the poll, with just 43% saying they had “quite a lot” or “a great deal” of confidence in them. But Republicans came in almost 30 points lower at 14%. The number was an all-time low for Republican opinion of public schools in Gallup’s poll.

To be clear, Americans in general have lost some faith in public schools in recent years. Over the last decade, the percentage of adults saying they have “quite a lot” or “a great deal” of confidence in public schools has bumped around in the 30s or high 20s. But that 2022 partisan divide was the highest Gallup has recorded.

And there are signs that the GOP concerns about education extend beyond the public K-12 education and up into college.

An August 2022 survey of likely voters from the website Five Thirty Eight, showed Republicans are less likely to see the importance of a post-high school education than their Democratic counterparts.

In that survey, only 37% of Republicans said they believe “a college education is the best way to get ahead in the United States.” Among Democrats, that figure was 71%. In other words, Republicans are much less likely than Democrats to buy into the pragmatic argument for a college degree — that you need one to succeed.

And beyond that, many Republicans in the poll seemed to see college as detrimental to an individual’s broader education, seeing it as a form of indoctrination.

More than 8 in 10 Republicans said they believed “most college professors teach liberal propaganda.” Among the Democrats, that figure was only 17%.

Furthermore, that poll suggested those concerns extend beyond college and down into high school.

Among Republican likely voters in the poll, 85% said they believe high schools are trying to teach liberal propaganda. That number was only 16% for Democrats.

Those are stark splits, and they show the power of the culture wars that have come to define U.S. politics in recent years. The divides have altered how Americans on the left and right view the news, entertainment, sports and now how they see the nation’s classrooms and lecture halls, making one party in particular distrustful of education.

For a democracy that relies on a knowledgeable and wise electorate, that might be seen as concerning news.