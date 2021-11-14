These nine voter groups show the political divide in America

WASHINGTON — On election nights, the nation is sorted neatly into two colors: red and blue. But that binary approach doesn’t do a great job of capturing the beliefs and attitudes of 300-plus million people. There are a lot of nuances out there, as described in the NBC News County to County project.

This week the Pew Research Center released its latest typology of American political views — nine groups of voters that show at least some of the more refined shades of red, blue and purple in the current political environment. The groups were built out of a survey asking a series of questions on politics and policy.

The numbers illustrate a few important points about American politics in 2021. First, there are some issues are sharply define liberals and conservatives, litmus tests for each side of the spectrum. But second, you don't have to dig too far into the numbers to find the issues that show the internal fissures with the nation's two major political parties.

Pew found four conservative groups in its data.

Faith and Flag conservatives, the oldest group in the typology, strongly support former President Donald Trump and incorrectly believe he won the 2020 election (10 percent of American adults). Committed Conservatives are the conservative group with the highest level of educational attainment and are less likely to support another run by Trump for president than other solidly conservative groups (7 percent of adults).

The Populist Right group are blue-collar conservatives that strongly support Trump and want to see him run again (11 percent of adults). The Ambivalent Right group is younger and more diverse than other conservative groups and the least supportive of Trump (12 percent of adults).

Add it all up and that’s 40 percent of the nation’s adult population.

On the left, there are also four groups.

The Progressive Left is the youngest and most highly educated group of liberals and they strongly supported Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 2020 (6 percent of adults). Establishment Liberals are also highly-educated, but older and wealthier and tend to be supporters of President Joe Biden (13 percent of adults).

The Democratic Mainstays are older and more diverse than other liberal groups and also more moderate on some social issues (16 percent of adults). The Outsider Left is the youngest of the liberal groups and its members were the most likely to support Sanders in 2020 (10 percent of adults).

Together those groups make up about 45 percent of American adults.

And in the middle is the group of voters Pew calls Stressed Sideliners. About 15 percent of the adult population, they split equally between leaning toward the Democrats and the Republicans, though on many issues they tend to side with the more liberal point of view. They are also less engaged in politics and less likely to vote.

There are a lot of differences in those groups and how they see politics in the United States, but looking across the data, a few issues stand out as uniting each side. Culture and beliefs are often more important to the coherence of these groups than any policy position — a pattern you can see most clearly on issues of the environment and race.

For instance, on a Pew question about "what needs to be done to ensure equal rights for all Americans regardless of their racial or ethnic backgrounds," the divisions were sharp.

Among all the four conservative groups, the percentage of voters answering "a lot" never hit 25 percent. It topped out at 22 percent among the Populist Right and Ambivalent Right groups and bottomed out at 4 percent with the Faith and Flag Conservatives.

The voters in the Stressed Sideliners group were much more evenly divided, with 51 percent saying "a lot" needed to be done.

But among the four liberal groups, there was a strong belief that much still needed to happen to ensure equal rights. The numbers ranged from 73 percent among the Establishment Liberals to a remarkable 96 percent among the members of the Progressive Left.

That's a lot of agreement among liberal and conservative groups, something not commonly seen in polling and it shows the ties that bind the subsets together.

But look at other issues and fissures begin to emerge.

Consider attitudes toward business profits. There was a time when believing a company "should make all the money it could" was a fundamental aspect of being a conservative. Not anymore.

Among most conservative groups, there is still a solid belief that corporations are making a fair and reasonable amount of profit. More than 70 percent of the Faith and Flag, Committed Conservatives and Ambivalent Right feel that way.

But look at the numbers for the Populist Right, they are reversed, with 81 percent saying corporations make too much. For old-school Reagan Republicans that must look like a typo, but it isn’t. The data say about one-quarter of American conservatives in 2021 are squeamish about the size of corporate profits.

Liberals have areas of disagreement as well. You can see it in their attitudes toward billionaires, immigration and God.

Among those older Democratic Mainstays, faith in God turns out to be an important thing for leaders to have. Among that group, 56 percent of them believe it is essential or important to believe in God in order to be considered a good and moral person. But take a look at the Progressive Left. Among them, three-quarters say belief in God is “not at all important.”

There seem to be a few divides between those groups that help explain those differences, including age and educational attainment, but the result is a different set of attitudes about faith and morality.

The Pew Research Center typology is helpful to understand American politics because it is another piece of important evidence that the country may be divided, but politics is not a simple team sport full of people wearing red and blue jerseys. There are deeper complexities lurking in the electorate.

The electorate is always changing but the level of change in the last 10 years has been seismic. Voter and parties are realigning. And considering the amount of uncertainty in politics today, there's no real reason to expect things to slow down any time soon.