How ‘representative’ is the 118th Congress?

WASHINGTON — After days of false starts, the House voted Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as the new speaker, and the 118th Congress was sworn in. But the demographic makeup of the new House and Senate may raise some questions about how truly “representative” of the nation those bodies are. The figures around gender, race and religion are notably different from the broader American population.

Let’s start with the most obvious difference, gender. Women make up about half of the employed workforce in the United States and they make up more than half of the U.S. population overall, but they still lag in representation in Congress.

And they are not close to half of all members. When everyone is seated, women will make up less than one-third of all the members of the House and Senate in the 118th Congress, about 28%, according to data from researcher Stephen Wolf. And that is a record-high number for women.

There are a lot of potential reasons for that, of course. The doors of all workplaces didn’t open to women at the same time and politics, as a profession, was especially late to welcome them in. Remember there has never been a woman president and 18 states have never elected a woman governor.

Still, the gap is noteworthy and problematic in terms of having voices and views heard. When a group makes up more than half of the country’s population, it should probably make up more than 30% of its primary legislative body.

There are similar gaps around race and ethnicity. The percentage of the 118th Congress that is white and non-Hispanic is much higher than the figure for the nation as a whole.

Roughly three-quarters of the new members are non-Hispanic whites, while that group makes up less than 60% of the United States' overall population, according to the U.S. Census.

The percentage of African-American congresspeople also sits below the national average, but not by that much — 11% of members versus 14% of the population. However, the Hispanic percentage in the new Congress is much lower than the nation’s population — 10% versus 19% nationally. And the percentage of members who are Asian or Pacific Islanders is also roughly half the national figure — 3% versus 6%.

The Native American figure is in line with the national number — 1% of the members and 1% of the overall population.

Beyond race and gender, however, there are other significant ways the Congress doesn’t look like the United States at large. Consider faith and religion. More than 95% of the members in the new Congress claim a religious affiliation, while less than 1% are unaffiliated, according to data form the Pew Research Center. Nationally, nearly 30% of Americans claim no religious affiliation.

A much higher percentage of the 118th claims a Christian affiliation than the nation as a whole — 88% versus 63%. The new Congress also has a higher percentage of Jewish adherents than the nation as a whole — 6% versus 2%.

Those differences may be significant for a lot of voters because religious identity (or lack thereof) can go to the heart of cultural debates and discussions of issues that touch on morality. One-third of Americans don’t feel that organized religion is part of their lives, and the numbers suggest they don’t have much of a voice in Congress when those issues come to the fore.

To be clear, the two parties are not the same on all these differences. Congressional Democrats are a more diverse lot in many ways.

Democrats in the House and Senate are much less likely to be men than their Republican counterparts — 59% versus 85%. They are also much less like to be white and non-Hispanic — 59% versus 89% for Republicans. (Note: That 59% matches the national population figure.) And three-quarters of Democratic members in the new Congress identify as Christian. That’s higher than the national figure, but among Republicans, the Christian figure is 99%.

And along with all these differences, there has been one other change of note in Congress over time. In the last 40 years, the members of Congress have gotten older on average.

The average age of members in the new House is 58. That is nine years older than the average age 40 years ago. In the Senate, the average age is 64, ten years above the average age in 1983, according to NBC News research.

The Senate of the 118th Congress will be the second oldest ever seated, going by the average age, and the House will be the third oldest group ever seated in that body.

In some ways, those numbers are in line with Census data showing a graying nation. But they could also raise questions about an age gap between Washington’s legislators and the nation’s Millennial generation, which makes up the largest segment of the nation’s citizenry, and Gen Z, which makes up the third largest bloc.

Of course, the differences between Congress and the general population aren’t just about the members. The new representatives and senators were sent here after being elected by voters. Some of the differences between the members and the U.S. population may be due to the way House district lines are drawn or the spread of different voter groups across communities and who runs for office.

But regardless of the reason, when the nation’s lawmakers come from very different backgrounds and experiences than the broader national population, it’s not surprising that some voters wonder how truly “representative” they are.