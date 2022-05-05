Republicans display unsure footing in response to leaked abortion decision draft

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... Protests over abortion continue outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, as new fencing gets placed outside the building. ... The NRSC circulates polling about how GOP can win on the abortion issue, per NBC’s Julie Tsirkin. ... The U.S. surpasses 1 million Covid deaths. ... Fed hikes interest rates again. ... President Biden test-drives a new midterm message. ... Abortion fight plays out in Texas-28 runoff. ... And Biden hosts a Cinco de Mayo party at the White House.

But first: How do we know that the early political read from Roe v. Wade’s likely demise looks dangerous for the GOP?

Because while conservative activists have been over-the-moon happy about Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion overturning Roe, elected Republicans and GOP candidates have been much more cautious.

Even a bit nervous.

Here is Nevada GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt going out of his way to stress that abortion will remain legal in the Silver State, even though he called the leaked decision a "victory for the sanctity of life”:

“The people of Nevada have already voted to make abortion rights legal in our state, and so no matter the court's ultimate decision on Roe, it is currently settled law in our state," Laxalt said.

And here is Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., chair of the GOP’s Senate campaign arm, talking about abortion bans after 15 weeks of pregnancy, despite likely/certain bans that will take place much earlier than that if the draft Alito opinion holds:

“That's where Europe is. It's, you know, it’s around 15 weeks,” Scott said on Fox News. “You know, there should be an exception for rape and incest. Uh, so I think that's where — I think that’s where the American public is. But they're not where the Democrats are. The Democrats are radical.”

And here’s Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, telling conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that she’d be “okay” if the Alito opinion moves forward — when Hewitt asked her if she’d be happy about it:

“And because of that leak now, there is undue pressure on our justices. And of course, there are a lot of pro-abortion folks out there that will try and get those justices to change their decision. But again, I’m adamantly pro-life. And so I would, you know, I would be okay if it moved forward. But that’s not my decision. It should be the independent decision of the Supreme Court.”

Changing the status quo in American politics has always been rough on the party doing the changing. Ask Barack Obama and the Democrats after they changed health care.

Or Donald Trump and the GOP after they tried to repeal and replace Obamacare.

And you can sense the nervousness of a GOP that’s on the cusp of changing the status quo that’s governed abortion over the last 50 years.

Tweet of the day

"This MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that has existed in American history, in recent American history," Biden says, responding to a Q on the SCOTUS abortion draft opinion. — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) May 4, 2022

Data Download: The number of the day is … 1 million

That’s the number of confirmed Covid deaths there have been in America since the beginning of the pandemic, according to an NBC News tally, three months after crossing the 900,000 mark.

As of Thursday morning, NBC’s count is up to 1,001,218.

“One million dead sounds like an ending to a horrible story, not a chapter. But that’s what it is: A number that shakes our consciousness, demands our attention, forces us to pause and consider who and what we have lost,” our colleague Lester Holt said on last night’s “Nightly News.”

“We’ve got to believe there are better days ahead.”

Other numbers you need to know today:

0.5 percent: How much the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates on Wednesday, hoping to curb inflation.

46: The number of campaign ads in April that mentioned inflation or rising prices, the most common issue mentioned in ads last month. Read more about the other issues that came up in April ads on the MTP Blog.

$3.8 million: How much ad-spending Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan’s Senate campaign reserved yesterday, per AdImpact, as part of a new general election buy.

Midterm roundup: Abortion fight in Texas-28 runoff

The battle over abortion rights has shined a new light on the disagreements between both political parties on the issue. But it’s also injected a new urgency into the left’s push to knock off Rep. Henry Cuellar, the Texas Democrat who voted against expanding abortion access last year, in this month’s primary runoff.

Progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros has escalated her fight against Cuellar by demanding that House leaders withdraw their support for Cuellar over his abortion vote and pointing to the issue in her ads.

“With the House majority on the line, he could very much be the deciding vote on the future of our reproductive rights and we cannot afford to take that risk,” she said in a Wednesday statement.

But so far, leadership is standing by their man. House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C. followed through with his scheduled rally for Clyburn Wednesday, arguing that Cuellar “gives us a much better chance of winning their seat than anybody else."

And Cuellar himself told NBC News that the urge to “purify people” in the party is wrong, and that he wants to “represent my district and not my party.”

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

North Carolina Senate: Ahead of North Carolina’s pre-primary fundraising report filing deadline Thursday, Democrat Cheri Beasley announced she raised more than $1 million during the pre-primary period, which spanned from April 1 through April 27.

Pennsylvania Senate: The GOP primary field battled over abortion and conservative credentials at last night’s debate — read more from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette — as a new ad criticizing Mehmet Oz’s abortion stance hits the airwaves.

Georgia Governor: Democrat Stacey Abrams temporarily halted her campaign fundraising Monday to solicit contributions for abortion rights groups, NBC News’ Blayne Alexander reports. Abrams’ effort ended Wednesday night, but her campaign also launched a page on its website to continue that fundraising.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s new ad points to former Sen. David Perdue’s time in office to criticize him for the rising federal debt, while a new RGA spot backing the governor harkens back to Abrams’ photo opportunity where she sat mask-less in front of masked schoolchildren.

Pennsylvania Governor: Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro is up with a new ad elevating Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano as the GOP primary frontrunner to criticize him for his support for a “heartbeat” abortion bill, as well as his support for former President Trump and the push to discredit the 2020 election.

Ohio-09: The New York Times details how J.R. Majewski, the GOP’s new nominee in the competitive district, has won supporters with hard-edged criticism of President Biden, but has also shown openness to conspiracy theories.

Tennessee-05: NBC News’ Allan Smith reports dives into the effort to boot Trump-backed Morgan Ortagus and others from the GOP primary ballot.

West Virginia-02: Republican Rep. David McKinley is out with a new ad criticizing the Trump-endorsed Rep. Alex Mooney by evoking Donald Trump Jr.’s past criticism of the Club for Growth, which has endorsed Mooney. Meanwhile, Mooney is slated to appear at Trump’s Friday rally in Pennsylvania, per a press release from Trump’s Save America PAC, ahead of West Virginia’s primary next week.

Ad watch: Abortion politics

Wisconsin state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, one of the Democrats running to take on GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, is going up with a new TV ad filmed in the aftermath of the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

“We’re at the Supreme Court where it looks like Ron Johnson is going to get exactly what he wants: Overturning Roe v. Wade, reinstating Wisconsin’s cruel abortion ban and putting doctors in jail,” Godlewski says in the ad, shared first with NBC News, which was filmed in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

“But that’s not what Wisconsinites want,” Godlewski adds. “We don’t want politicians making health care choices for women.”

The 30-second spot is part of a six-figure statewide television ad buy, per Godlewski’s campaign, and the portion in front of the Supreme Court was shot on an iPhone. Godlewski, the only high-profile woman in the Democratic primary, has been endorsed by EMILY’s List, which backs women candidates who support abortion rights.

ICYMI: What else is happening in the world

After a trip to Ukraine, Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., told NBC News that Ukraine’s president is requesting anti-ship missiles, capable drones and multiple rocket launcher systems from the U.S.

New audio from Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns’ “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future" includes House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans talking about the attempts to remove Trump from office after Jan. 6, with McCarthy exclaiming that the 25th Amendment “takes too long.”

The founder of the right-wing Oath Keeper’s group tried to call former President Trump during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, one of the group’s members testified in court Wednesday.