Breaking News Emails
PROGRAM 3 - Risking It All
Immigration is one of the biggest hot-button issues facing Americans, and lawmakers in Washington. This track highlights the many sides of the immigration debate and sheds a light on the harrowing stories of those awaiting asylum and fleeing their homelands.
FILMS
Follow the Sun
Directed by JoeBill Muñoz, USA. Follow The Sun captures the liminal moments of Central American men who are awaiting asylum in the U.S. and are caught between grave danger and the hopes of a better life.
Torn Apart: Separated at the Border
Directed by Ellen Goosenberg, USA. Directed by Oscar® and Emmy® winner Ellen Goosenberg Kent, this documentary follows the story of two mothers who were separated from their children in the U.S. for months and who fled danger in their homelands and sought asylum. Both mothers work with pro-bono lawyers and volunteers to reunite with their kids, who have been placed thousands of miles away with little access to communication. These stories illuminate the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and reveal how separated families are forced to navigate a complex system while desperately attempting to reunite with their children. Executive produced by Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs for Talos films.