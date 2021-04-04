Promoting infrastructure plan, Buttigieg says U.S. 'coasting' on choices made in the 1950s

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg rallied support for the Biden administration’s massive infrastructure plan in an interview on Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” arguing the bill represents a “a generational investment” that can position the country for the future.

“Infrastructure is the foundation that makes it possible for Americans to thrive. And what we know is that foundation has been crumbling.” Buttigieg said.

“We’re still coasting on infrastructure choices that were made in the 1950s. Now’s our chance to make infrastructure choices for the future that are going to serve us well in the 2030s and onto the middle of the century when we will be judged for whether we meet this moment here in the 2020s.”

President Joe Biden unveiled his $2 trillion infrastructure plan last week, a sweeping plan that includes $155 billion earmarked toward repairing roads and bridges; $80 dedicated to Amtrak repairs; $40 billion for public housing improvements; $111 billion for repairing lead pipes; $42 billion for ports and airports; $100 billion for public school improvements; and $180 billion for research and development.

The administration is also planning to announce a second plan related to the social safety net in the coming weeks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said she wants to pass the bill around the July 4 holiday, but the plan’s fate in the Senate remains unclear. Senate Democrats will either need to bring 10 Republicans on board to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to pass the bill through the body, or they can rely on a procedural move called reconciliation, which allows them to pass some budget-related legislation with a majority vote.

Biden plans to pay for the massive plan primarily by increasing the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent, something Republicans have called a non-starter for them. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters last week that he is “alarmed about the size of the debt” and that it’s a “big mistake” to pay for the plan with “a combination of massive tax increases on businesses and individuals, and more borrowing.”

“I think that package they’re putting together now, as much as we would like to address infrastructure, is not going to get support from our side.”

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., told “Meet the Press” that he’s been trading phone calls with Buttigieg on infrastructure, but pushed back on the idea that Republicans would go along with rolling back part of the business tax cuts the Republican-controlled Congress passed into law under former President Donald Trump.

“How could the president expect to have bipartisanship when his proposal is a repeal of one of our signature issues in 2017, where we cut the tax rate and made the United States finally more competitive when it comes to the way we treat job creators?” Wicker asked.

Buttigieg is among the five cabinet members Biden tasked with selling the infrastructure plan to Congress and the public. He said he’s continuing to work to bring Republican senators on board, but signaled that “we can’t let politics slow this down.”

And he pitched the plan as one that won’t just help repair decaying infrastructure, but help bolster America’s status as an economic leader and as a leader on issues like climate change in the decades to come.

“America will be much more economically competitive, we’ll be stronger in terms of leading the world because of the research and development investments that are here, and we will be on track to avoid climate disaster because of the provisions for things like electric vehicles,” he said.

“Those electric vehicles that more and more people around the world are driving will be increasingly made in America by union workers," Buttigieg said. This is what you get for planning for the long term.”