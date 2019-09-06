Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
PREMIERE - Toxic Beauty
This full feature-length documentary exposes the unregulated chemicals and toxins in cosmetics and care products and showcases the stories of whistleblowers, world-class scientists, cancer survivors and those who have lost their lives in their fight against cosmetic and pharmaceutical companies.
FILM
Toxic Beauty
A whistleblower, her lawyer, world-class scientists, cancer survivors and those who have lost their lives, strip a dominant pharmaceutical company of all credibility in this powerful documentary film, while exposing the hard truths about dangerous, unregulated chemicals and toxins in cosmetics and care products.