Tumultuous politics leaves Americans alienated, suspicious of opposite party

WASHINGTON — The past few years of American politics have been divisive and, at times, malicious, from name-calling on social media to the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. And judging from one recent poll, all those hits to the nation’s body politic have left a big bruise.

The poll from the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics finds a nation riven by extreme partisanship and alienation and full of citizens who are looking at each other and the larger system with doubt and distrust. You can see the impacts throughout the electorate using a wide range of measures.

Let’s start with one of the most basic points, what one looks for in a new acquaintance. The poll shows that a potential new friend’s political lean is a bigger factor than others, even some dynamics that traditionally have been considered divisive.

In the survey, 52 percent said someone’s “views on politics” was somewhat important or very important when it comes to making new friends. That was the highest “important” percentage of any of the options given in the survey.

“Views of politics” were ranked as more important than “taste in music and entertainment” at 48 percent and higher than “religion” at 30 percent. Political views were also higher than the numbers for “educational background” (33 percent) and “ethnicity” (20 percent).

Beyond friendship, the poll also suggested people's partisan affiliation impacts the trust respondents had toward others to varying degrees on different issues.

Politics didn’t matter as much on some points. For instance, it seems that someone’s political party isn’t a big factor when it comes to choosing a person to “watch your house when you’re away.” Nearly three-quarters of those surveyed said they’d be comfortable with someone from the opposite party doing that.

But the numbers dropped a bit when the task was “teaching your kids in school” — 61 percent said they trust someone from the opposite party on that task. And when the question turned to issues more directly related to democracy, the figures fell further. Only 54 percent said they would trust someone from the other party with the task of “counting votes in your precinct.”

The numbers also showed the challenges of trying to create a political dialogue between Democrats and Republicans. Those surveyed said they go into most political conversations with someone from the other party expecting them to be untruthful.

When Republicans were asked about Democrats and their honesty, 70 percent said they believe “Democrats are generally untruthful and pushing disinformation.” That’s a pretty big lack of basic trust.

But the other side holds astoundingly similar views. When Democrats were asked about Republicans, 69 percent said “Republicans are generally untruthful and pushing disinformation.”

All of this partisan mistrust takes a toll. After all, American politics is essentially a two-party system. If members of those parties don’t think they can be friends, aren’t sure if they can trust those on the other side to count votes fairly, and think the other side is basically lying when their lips are moving, what does that mean for the larger American experiment?

The survey doesn’t offer a lot of hopeful answers.

More than half of those surveyed, 56 percent, feel the government is “corrupt and rigged against everyday people.” Nearly half of those surveyed, 49 percent, say they feel “more and more like a stranger” in their own country. And, perhaps more troubling, more than a quarter, 28 percent, said: “it may be necessary at some point soon to take up arms against the government.”

To be fair, crosstabs in the poll show that 28 percent is largely being driven by Republicans, particularly “strong Republicans,” but remember it’s the Democrats in control of the Executive and Legislative branches of government — at least for now. The support for that idea might look different if control in Washington flips.

And regardless of what group is driving the number, there is a lot to be concerned about in the data in this survey. It’s bad enough that “taking up arms against the government” has become a serious answer among those who feel left behind politically. But it may be even more troubling that there doesn’t seem to be a lot of ways to change that view in these numbers. Lack of opposite-party friends and cross-partisan dialogue seem don’t seem to be likely here.

Not only are the divides apparent, but finding a way to close the divides is not.