Tweet the Press: NBC4's Julie Carey previews the Virginia Senate debate

This week on "Tweet the Press," NBC4 Northern Virginia Bureau chief Julie Carey joined to preview Wednesday night's Virginia Senate debate between Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine and Republican Corey Stewart, the chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.

Carey will be one of the three members of the panel questioning Kaine and Stewart at Wednesday night's debate, NBC News political director and "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd.

Kaine has posted a double-digit lead in every major independent poll conducted after Stewart's GOP primary victory in June.

The debate airs at 7 p.m. E.T. live on NBC4 Washington.

Check out the conversation below and be sure to follow the hashtag #TweetThePress for the next interview as part of the biweekly Twitter Q&A session with a local reporter about the top news on their beat.