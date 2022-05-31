IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

‘A culture of death’: Post-Columbine, GOP Senator talks about video games and gun violence

02:00

In a May 2, 1999 interview on Meet the Press, after the deadly school shooting at Columbine High School, Sen. Sam Brownback (R-Kansas) discuses gun regulations and blames the violence on a “cultural ecosystem.”May 31, 2022

