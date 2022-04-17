‘Children’ scrawled on destroyed vehicle outside of Kyiv with ‘signs of surrender’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    After twenty years of the 'Rooney Rule,' NFL still has just three Black head coaches

    01:47

  • Fear, uncertainty and apathy: Covid infections rise but hospitalizations remain low

    01:02

  • Full Austrian Chancellor: Putin ‘believes he is winning the war’ in Ukraine

    11:23

  • Browder: 'We should have a no-fly zone' over Ukraine

    02:14

  • Browder: ‘Putin doesn’t know how to back down,’ sanctions can only deplete Russian resources

    01:51

  • Pentagon: Russian warship sank in Black Sea after being struck by Ukrainian missiles

    01:54

  • Ukrainian Jews begin Passover celebrations amid war

    01:59

  • Race & football: How reforms fall short

    26:34

  • Full Panel: Era of good will ‘is over’ for Black NFL players and coaches

    08:17

  • Meet the Press Reports: NFL under growing spotlight due to lack of diversity among head coaches

    03:51

  • Full Cuellar Interview: ‘Cartels are going to be enriched by Title 42 going away’

    08:02

  • Coaching and ownership show NFL's race reform challenges

    09:28

  • New polling shows voters across the country oppose Title 42 rollback

    04:55

  • Fmr. Amb. Taylor: ‘Ukrainian resistance will continue’ as long as U.S. keeps up weapons supply

    06:48

  • Clint Watts explains how Ukrainians could have attacked Russian flagship

    03:43

  • Hue Jackson: For NFL teams bending the Rooney Rule, 'there's not a penalty'

    11:10

  • Alabama governor signs law making gender-affirming medical care a felony

    04:42

  • Brooklyn subway shooting suspect reportedly arrested in New York City

    01:26

  • Ukrainian MP: ‘There are so many tragedies right now’ in Ukraine

    04:45

  • After helicopters are pulled from Ukraine military aid, reports they could be added in a 'later package'

    02:31

Meet the Press

‘Children’ scrawled on destroyed vehicle outside of Kyiv with ‘signs of surrender’

01:54

Matt Bradley, NBC News foreign correspondent, reports from Ukraine where cars have been riddled with bullet holes despite signs of surrender.April 17, 2022

