  • Debt deal clears key procedural hurdle with passage of test vote

    00:12

  • ‘We were winning before this bill,’ GOP congressman says about debt ceiling deal

    08:54

  • Full Panel: ‘DeSantis is big government all over … your bedroom, your schools’

    09:24

  • Chuck Todd: House to hand a ‘hot potato’ debt ceiling deal to the Senate

    02:55

  • Full Buttigieg: No one got their full ‘wish list’ on debt ceiling negotiations

    10:15
    ‘Commingling’ of the faith and political worlds ‘makes for bad church and bad law’

    06:28
    McCarthy speakership challenge won't happen before debt ceiling passes: Rep. Buck

    07:27

  • A third-party candidate would be ‘helping Donald Trump win’: Full Panel

    10:33

  • 'I'm very angry' and White House hasn't reassured me on debt bill, Rep. Dingell says

    07:25

  • 'They deserve to be honored': Navy veteran interviews gold star families to process grief

    07:41

  • Biden ‘didn’t come off clearly to the American people’ on debt ceiling, Democratic congressman says

    08:46

  • Republicans opposed to debt deal forget ‘the power of incrementalism,’ GOP congressman says

    07:59

  • Full Panel: Chief Justice Roberts ‘does not have a team right now’

    07:55

  • Remembering our military on Memorial Day

    00:49

  • Meet the Press Minute: Dick Gephardt refuses to call Bush a ‘legitimate’ president in 2000

    01:13

  • Blunt: More people talked to me about Garland in 2016 than any other issue during my tenure

    02:36

  • Whitehouse: Federalist Society's Supreme Court influence similar to 'railroad barons'

    02:08

  • Chuck Todd: Supreme Court justice robes are 'no longer black,' 'they’re red and blue’

    05:18

  • Full Whitehouse: Supreme Court is ‘in a fact-free zone as well as an ethics-free zone’

    10:49

  • Full Blunt: SCOTUS is ‘critically important part to our structure’ despite low approval ratings

    12:19

Meet the Press

‘Commingling’ of the faith and political worlds ‘makes for bad church and bad law’

06:28

Susan Stubson, a member of the Wyoming Republican Party and author of a New York Times op-ed on the growing threat of Christian nationalism, warns that the once-fringe movement is gaining popularity in the GOP on Meet the Press NOW. May 31, 2023

    ‘Commingling’ of the faith and political worlds ‘makes for bad church and bad law’

    06:28

