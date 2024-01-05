IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis give contrasting reflections on Jan. 6 attack ahead of anniversary

    01:27

  • Biden targets Trump in campaign speech: ‘Trump’s campaign is about him. Not America’

    02:31
  • Now Playing

    ‘Covid is still here’: Health official urges extra precautions as cases rise

    04:15
  • UP NEXT

    Nikki Haley says she’ll be ‘strong’ in South Carolina but won’t say if she’ll win home state

    01:10

  • Palestinian resettlement ‘not a military objective,’ says IDF spokesperson

    01:57

  • Ten days away from the Iowa Republican Caucus, the 'highest stakes are for Haley'

    10:22

  • Biden strategy will contrast ‘positive vision’ with the ‘dark vision’ of MAGA Republicans, says campaign staffer

    06:58

  • What’s next for Trump’s 2024 campaign amid Jack Smith and Colorado appeals

    01:58

  • Full Panel: Iowa Caucus decides if DeSantis is 'in for the long haul'

    08:08

  • Houthis utilize new weapon, sea drone, day after U.S. warning

    06:30

  • State Capitol bomb threat investigations are a ‘major priority’ for FBI

    02:24

  • Full Panel: Vivek Ramaswamy is ‘auditioning to be vice president for Donald Trump’

    10:34

  • Full Panel: Was Harvard president's resignation about student safety, plagiarism or racism?

    08:35

  • Denver is ‘hitting a breaking point’ in handling migrant influx, says Mayor Johnston

    06:25

  • Trump appeals decision to disqualify him from Maine's primary

    00:28

  • Ramaswamy says he doesn’t need to win the Iowa Caucus to go ‘the long distance’

    03:33

  • Risk of wider war is 'certainly the aftermath of this strike' killing Hamas official, Stavridis says

    05:02

  • U.S. aid to Ukraine being stalled by domestic politics is ‘disturbing,’ says Ukrainian MP

    04:31

  • Increased ‘urgency’ in Iowa as GOP presidential candidates try to ‘break through’ before the caucus

    02:54

  • Biden has a ‘domestic audience’ in Israel, important to use influence ‘wisely':  Amb. Dennis Ross

    06:12

Meet the Press

‘Covid is still here’: Health official urges extra precautions as cases rise

04:15

Viruses including Covid-19 and the flu are surging across the U.S., with California being among the most hardest hit areas, according to CDC data. Director of Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Barbara Ferrer joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss what steps people can take to stay healthy.Jan. 5, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis give contrasting reflections on Jan. 6 attack ahead of anniversary

    01:27

  • Biden targets Trump in campaign speech: ‘Trump’s campaign is about him. Not America’

    02:31
  • Now Playing

    ‘Covid is still here’: Health official urges extra precautions as cases rise

    04:15
  • UP NEXT

    Nikki Haley says she’ll be ‘strong’ in South Carolina but won’t say if she’ll win home state

    01:10

  • Palestinian resettlement ‘not a military objective,’ says IDF spokesperson

    01:57

  • Ten days away from the Iowa Republican Caucus, the 'highest stakes are for Haley'

    10:22
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All