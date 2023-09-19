IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Doesn’t make sense to me’: McCarthy reacts after House GOP hardliners block a defense bill

    04:48
    Rep. Spartz addresses GOP spending deadlock: ‘We can lead’ or ‘be another failure’

    09:26

  • Trump says he doesn’t worry about going to jail: ‘I don’t even think about it’

    01:38

  • GOP Rep. Dusty Johnson: ‘We knew all along that we were not negotiating’ with Freedom Caucus

    02:46

  • GOP budget deal is an ‘unmitigated disaster,’ says Rep. Womack

    08:16

  • Kristen Welker: It is an incredible honor to be sitting in this chair

    01:41

  • McCarthy to bring short-term spending bill to floor Thursday whether he has the votes or not

    01:29

  • Trump says it was his 'decision' to believe 2020 election was rigged

    01:53

  • Trump ‘won’t say’ if he would provide military support to Taiwan against an invasion from China

    01:43

  • ‘No,’ Trump rules out a third term run if re-elected, says he needs '6 months to a year'

    00:50

  • Full Panel: Biden ‘needs to get in the fight’ on UAW strike as WH opts to not travel to Detroit

    08:34

  • Judge will grant Jack Smith gag order on Trump ‘if they have to,’ says former U.S. attorney

    05:48

  • Vivek Ramaswamy’s wife differs from his personal stance on the Covid vaccine

    03:33

  • Trump joins Kristen Welker in her first show as moderator of Meet the Press – Sept. 17

    47:30

  • Full Panel: Trump ‘defiant of facts,’ like a ‘bulldozer shoveling falsehoods’

    11:36

  • Biden allies worried about 'emotion toll' Hunter indictment will have on the president 

    01:03

  • Trump ‘boxing himself into positions’ by claiming role in 2020 election challenge

    02:27

  • NSA Jake Sullivan secretly meets with China in Malta

    01:13

  • Kristen Welker starts as Meet the Press moderator after ‘extraordinary week’ in U.S. politics

    01:05

  • Trump: ‘I look for a trial’ in Georgia, to clear the record on the election allegations

    04:34

Meet the Press

‘Doesn’t make sense to me’: McCarthy reacts after House GOP hardliners block a defense bill

04:48

Speaker McCarthy (R-Calif.) reacts to House GOP after Republican hardliners blocked a defense bill. NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ryan Nobles reports on the “frustration” from within the Republican conference.Sept. 19, 2023

Best of NBC News

