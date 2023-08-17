IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'Donald Trump should drop out' of 2024 presidential race: Full Hutchinson

    12:37
Meet the Press

‘Donald Trump should drop out’ of 2024 presidential race: Full Hutchinson

12:37

Republican presidential hopeful and former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) discusses the state of his campaign ahead of the first GOP presidential debate and reiterates his stance on the criminal indictments facing former President Donald Trump.Aug. 17, 2023

