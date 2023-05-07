IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Anti-drag movement

    27:48

  • ‘The agenda is to just exist’: New Tennessee law pulls drag queens into politics

    13:57
  • Now Playing

    ‘Growing visibility’ of drag has led to new GOP ‘backlash’

    08:51
  • UP NEXT

    War Games: The Battle for Taiwan

    26:34

  • Christian Nationalism on the rise

    27:04

  • American oligarchs: Money in politics

    27:04

  • Securing the vote: The battle for election integrity

    27:00

  • The wide world of U.S. gun culture

    30:02

  • What #MeToo means for Gen Z

    27:00

  • Wisconsin: Ground zero for political polarization

    27:00

  • For Gen Z, #MeToo is a 'So what?'

    10:19

  • Full Anita Hill: 'The behavior begins in adolescence'

    10:41

  • ‘Keep your eyes open’: MAGA poll watchers take aim at election systems

    12:39

  • Full panel: ‘We are seeing a dramatic effort to decrease access to voting in America’

    10:01

  • How Wisconsin reveals the roots of our country’s polarization

    12:31

  • Two Wisconsin governors: With political division, 'it's almost two states'

    10:13

  • Meet America's political oligarchs

    07:14

  • Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’

    11:58

  • The hardest problem: Climate solutions

    26:34

  • How Copenhagen became a model for American cities looking to go green

    09:34

Meet the Press

‘Growing visibility’ of drag has led to new GOP ‘backlash’

08:51

Leila Rupp, professor of feminist studies at UC Santa Barbara and James Jasper, former professor of sociology at CUNY Graduate Center and the author of “Gains and Losses: How Protestors Win and Lose,” join Meet the Press Reports to discuss how the current anti-drag movement fits within the historical fight for LGBTQ rights.May 7, 2023

  • Anti-drag movement

    27:48

  • ‘The agenda is to just exist’: New Tennessee law pulls drag queens into politics

    13:57
  • Now Playing

    ‘Growing visibility’ of drag has led to new GOP ‘backlash’

    08:51
  • UP NEXT

    War Games: The Battle for Taiwan

    26:34

  • Christian Nationalism on the rise

    27:04

  • American oligarchs: Money in politics

    27:04

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All