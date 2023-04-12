IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Louisville mayor slams legislators quiet on gun reform: 'Why be in office?'

  • Fox News sanctioned for withholding evidence in Dominion defamation case

  • Biden administration proposes toughest auto emissions standard in U.S. history

    'Hard part' for potential Tim Scott 2024 campaign will be his 'message,' not money

    Full Panel: Asa Hutchinson won’t be ‘the guy that … bloodies Trump’s nose’ in GOP primary

  • Full Panel: Asa Hutchinson won’t be ‘the guy that … bloodies Trump’s nose’ in GOP primary

  • Chuck Todd: Gun debate is ‘another issue’ where the GOP may be ‘out of step with public’

  • Meet the 3 female senators working to combat the trafficking of girls and women

  • White House: If abortion pill can be wiped off the market by one judge in Texas, what's next?

  • Over 1 in 5 Americans say they’ve been personally threatened with a gun: Poll

  • U.S. intelligence may reduce printers to prevent another classified document leak

  • Senate Intel chair: 'I expect' to get answers on leaked Pentagon docs

  • Local NAACP president calls expulsion of Tennessee lawmakers a ‘political lynching’

  • Full Panel: Biden says ‘I plan’ to run but poll shows Democrats aren’t enthused

  • Classified document leak ‘awkward’ for U.S. relationship with Ukraine

  • How the Texas mifepristone abortion pill case could end up in Supreme Court

  • Full Panel: 'What is happening in Tennessee ... is Jim Crow'

  • Meet the Press Minute – Trump defends his reputation with women in 1999: ‘I am certainly controversial’

  • Meet the Press Minute – Trump defends his reputation with women in 1999: ‘I am certainly controversial’

  • Full Trump attorney Trusty: DOJ's unprecedented 'campaign of leaks' doesn't respect Trump 'privilege'

Meet the Press

'Hard part' for potential Tim Scott 2024 campaign will be his 'message,' not money

Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) visit to Iowa could be a preview of how he would campaign for the presidency. NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali reports from Iowa on Scott’s meetings with voters in Cedar Rapids as he explores a potential White House bid.April 12, 2023

