IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Republicans opposed to debt deal forget ‘the power of incrementalism,’ GOP congressman says

    07:59
  • Now Playing

    'I'm very angry' and White House hasn't reassured me on debt bill, Rep. Dingell says

    07:25
  • UP NEXT

    'They deserve to be honored': Navy veteran interviews gold star families to process grief

    07:41

  • Biden ‘didn’t come off clearly to the American people’ on debt ceiling, Democratic congressman says

    08:46

  • Full Panel: Chief Justice Roberts ‘does not have a team right now’

    07:55

  • Remembering our military on Memorial Day

    00:49

  • Meet the Press Minute: Dick Gephardt refuses to call Bush a ‘legitimate’ president in 2000

    01:13

  • Blunt: More people talked to me about Garland in 2016 than any other issue during my tenure

    02:36

  • Whitehouse: Federalist Society's Supreme Court influence similar to 'railroad barons'

    02:08

  • Chuck Todd: Supreme Court justice robes are 'no longer black,' 'they’re red and blue’

    05:18

  • Full Whitehouse: Supreme Court is ‘in a fact-free zone as well as an ethics-free zone’

    10:49

  • Full Blunt: SCOTUS is ‘critically important part to our structure’ despite low approval ratings

    12:19

  • Law Clerks: SCOTUS ‘tells everyone else what they can and cannot do’ … but rejects ethics pledge

    08:11

  • Full Panel: White House lost the debt ceiling messaging war, says former Biden adviser

    10:18

  • ‘Lehman on steroids’: How a debt default now could be ‘much worse’ than 2011 crisis

    06:22

  • Chuck Todd: Biden is ‘losing the messaging war’ on debt limit

    03:33

  • Microsoft president: AI is 'is important to the future of every aspect of digital' tech

    16:43

  • The data behind the Supreme Court’s shift to the right

    02:18

  • Sen. Sinema jokes her endorsement wouldn’t help Tim Scott in 2024

    03:54

  • Full Panel: 'If Ron DeSantis rises or falls,' it'll be on the first debate stage

    09:40

Meet the Press

'I'm very angry' and White House hasn't reassured me on debt bill, Rep. Dingell says

07:25

With less than a week to go until the government defaults, the House Rules Committee is debating whether or not to send the deal to the floor for a vote. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) joins Meet the Press NOW.May 30, 2023

  • Republicans opposed to debt deal forget ‘the power of incrementalism,’ GOP congressman says

    07:59
  • Now Playing

    'I'm very angry' and White House hasn't reassured me on debt bill, Rep. Dingell says

    07:25
  • UP NEXT

    'They deserve to be honored': Navy veteran interviews gold star families to process grief

    07:41

  • Biden ‘didn’t come off clearly to the American people’ on debt ceiling, Democratic congressman says

    08:46

  • Full Panel: Chief Justice Roberts ‘does not have a team right now’

    07:55

  • Remembering our military on Memorial Day

    00:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All