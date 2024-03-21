IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

 'I usually hope for compromise': Breyer reflects on how Dobbs decision played out
March 21, 202401:46

Meet the Press

 'I usually hope for compromise': Breyer reflects on how Dobbs decision played out

01:46

During an interview with Meet the Press, former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer discussed his reaction to the leak of the draft Dobbs decision. March 21, 2024

