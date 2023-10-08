IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Blinken says 'several Americans' may be among 'dead' or 'hostages' in Israel after Hamas attack

    01:07
  • Now Playing

    ‘I’ve been concerned’ about attack on U.S. amid Israel war, says Nikki Haley

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken on Hamas funding during Israel attack: ‘These were not U.S taxpayer dollars’

    02:08

  • Haley calls Blinken ‘irresponsible’ for refusing to blame Iran for Hamas attack

    02:21

  • Gaetz in 2018: Replacing Paul Ryan as speaker before his term is up would ‘shatter’ GOP

    01:26

  • Israel’s hostage rescue operation is unlike anything the ‘world has ever seen’

    04:23

  • 'I'd still vote for' Biden if he was 'dead': Pa. voters react to Trump-Biden 2024 rematch

    02:43

  • Full Panel: Congress can't act 'quickly' until they elect a speaker

    05:50

  • Full Haley: Israel is the 'frontline of defense' for America

    08:57

  • Full Gaetz: ‘Absolutely’ worth potentially losing job to oust McCarthy

    10:12

  • Full Blinken: Israel will look at whether attack was 'an intelligence failure'

    11:16

  • Pennsylvania voters ‘depressed’ at prospect of Biden-Trump rematch: Extended cut

    51:33

  • ‘It’s huge’: Court orders Alabama to adopt new Congressional map, giving black voters more sway

    04:28

  • Full Panel: Rep. Gaetz has ‘basically guaranteed’ Democratic control in the next cycle

    09:24

  • Pennsylvania swing voters ‘depressed’ by potential Biden-Trump rematch: ‘Where are the leaders?’

    07:56

  • UAW pauses strike expansion after GM agrees to bring battery plants under contract

    02:32

  • GOP lawmaker who voted to oust McCarthy defends negotiating with Democrats

    07:46

  • ‘I felt bad for McCarthy’: Pennsylvania swing voters react to chaos on Capitol Hill

    03:05

  • Full Panel: 'The pressure will be on Tim Scott' in the coming weeks of 2024 primary

    07:29

  • Fmr. Sen. Moseley Braun remembers Feinstein as a ‘larger than life individual’

    04:15

Meet the Press

‘I’ve been concerned’ about attack on U.S. amid Israel war, says Nikki Haley

02:19

Fmr. U.N. Ambassador and GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley exclusively joins Meet the Press and reacts to the attack on Israel.Oct. 8, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Blinken says 'several Americans' may be among 'dead' or 'hostages' in Israel after Hamas attack

    01:07
  • Now Playing

    ‘I’ve been concerned’ about attack on U.S. amid Israel war, says Nikki Haley

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    Blinken on Hamas funding during Israel attack: ‘These were not U.S taxpayer dollars’

    02:08

  • Haley calls Blinken ‘irresponsible’ for refusing to blame Iran for Hamas attack

    02:21

  • Gaetz in 2018: Replacing Paul Ryan as speaker before his term is up would ‘shatter’ GOP

    01:26

  • Israel’s hostage rescue operation is unlike anything the ‘world has ever seen’

    04:23
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All