'I've been working on this for 50 years:' Democratic lawmaker applauds plan to reclassify marijuana

‘There’s never a last opportunity:’ relative of Hamas captive offers view on hostage negotiations05:10
‘Full-blown famine’ in northern Gaza, says World Food Programme executive director Cindy McCain02:17
'I've been working on this for 50 years:' Democratic lawmaker applauds plan to reclassify marijuana07:13
Focus group: Wisconsin young voters say abortion is a big factor in 202401:22
'He's not Biden, he's not Trump:' Wisconsin young voters discuss RFK Jr. in focus group01:28
Focus group: Wisconsin young voters concerned about Gaza but won’t change their votes04:13
Democratic congresswoman: Florida women are in ‘agony’ as state’s six-week abortion ban takes effect08:47
Trump hits the campaign trail in Wisconsin amidst ongoing hush money trial03:53
GOP Rep. Armstrong supports Speaker Johnson despite policy disagreements because ‘I’m a grown-up’07:51
Cease-fire talks made ‘more complicated’ as Israel vows to move ahead with Rafah offensive02:47
‘Country club’ politicians catering to ‘extremes,’ says independent Nebraska Senate candidate05:43
U.S. concludes Putin likely didn’t order Navanly’s death but ‘not absolving’ him of responsibility01:56
Looming Israeli offensive increases pressure on Hamas to agree to cease-fire: Amb. Dennis Ross06:35
Sen. Kaine says Biden could hold up ‘model’ colleges to address campus protests01:47
‘We preserve the historical record’: Kelly O’Donnell highlights importance of free press during WHCD02:21
Sen. Tim Kaine says he does ‘not think the National Guard is a solution’ to campus protests01:02
Sen. Kaine says U.S. must help ‘Israel defend itself’ after calls to withhold aid: Full interview07:31
McConnell says he stands by ‘everything’ he said after January 6th00:43
McConnell doesn’t say whether he’ll vote for Trump: I said ‘I would support the nominee’01:13
McConnell says federal abortion legislation in ‘any direction’ could not get enough Senate votes02:00
