  BREAKING: Laphonza Butler, the Democrat appointed to fill Dianne Feinstein’s seat, won’t run for full term in 2024

  • U.S. warship shoots down missiles, drones launched by Iran-backed forces in Yemen

    ‘I’ve had 4 death threats’ over speaker vote, Rep. Ken Buck says

    Clyburn on House speaker chaos: ‘I don’t know where we go from here’

  • Biden delivers ‘extremely rare’ Air Force One remarks after leaving Israel

  • ‘There’s a bunch of people who are P.O.’ed in this town’ amid speaker chaos, GOP congressman says

  • Israel and Hamas ‘cannot coexist’ under any circumstances, IDF spokesman says

  • Full Panel: What got Israel to scale back?

  • Biden on AF1 after leaving Israel: 'People are looking for something to give them hope'

  • Full Panel: U.S. government 'will probably shut down' amid Israel-Hamas war

  • ‘Biden is giving the green light’ to Israel to kill civilians, Gaza resident says

  • Who will be the next speaker? Steve Kornacki runs the tally after Jordan's failed vote

  • Does the U.S. have a relationship with Hamas?

  • Belgian authorities investigating shooting as possible terror attack

  • Hamas says they have treated American hostages as guests

  • GOP congressman says it’s not ‘Jim Jordan or bust’ with speaker fight

  • Israel has ‘contingencies’ to ensure a better future for Gaza, says Netanyahu adviser

  • Stabbing of 6-year-old Muslim boy ‘was about religion,’ prosecutors say

  • DeSantis bashes Haley’s stance on Gaza: ‘She’s trying to be politically correct’

  • In 1969, Israeli PM Golda Meir was ‘convinced’ her grandchildren would see peace

  • Full Panel: The Israel-Hamas war ‘is personal for the president’

Meet the Press

‘I’ve had 4 death threats’ over speaker vote, Rep. Ken Buck says

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) joins Meet the Press NOW and describes receiving death threats over not voting for Rep. Jim Jordan as speaker and the “painful” meetings amongst House Republicans.Oct. 19, 2023

