‘Indescribable’: Tornadoes destroy buildings and communities across 6 states

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MTP Compressed: Tensions grow with Russia over Ukraine; Deadly tornadoes devastate communities02:33
Remembering Bob Dole, who once held the record for most Meet the Press appearances01:26
Marshall: 'I still remain concerned' Biden didn't win 2020 election fair and square03:07
Blinken: U.S. 'will respond' to Russian aggression01:30
Kentucky governor calls for prayers and donations after devastating tornadoes00:18
'We're good people': Kentucky governor's voice breaks as he describes tornado aftermath01:04
‘Indescribable’: Tornadoes destroy buildings and communities across 6 states03:46
Full Panel: Anti-Trump Republicans face anger, threats07:25
Full Sen. Marshall: ‘I support the vaccines but not the mandate'09:28
Full Beshear Interview: ‘This storm, it’s like nothing any of us have ever seen before’07:16
Holiday spending climbs back near pre-pandemic levels01:15
Full Blinken: International system is 'at stake' with Russia10:58
Remembering Bob Dole through his appearances on Meet the Press04:14
MTP Compressed: Abortion rights hang in the balance and Omicron renews vaccine debates03:02
Braun: I'm 'perfectly comfortable' enforcing abortion bans03:46
Full Panel: Supreme Court poised to weaken or overturn Roe07:30
NIH Director: 'We’ve got it about right' on domestic travel vaccine mandates01:17
Full NIH Director: 'Certainly possible that this is not the last emerging variant'08:18
Braun: Rights of pregnant women and 'the unvaccinated' aren't equivalent01:57
Full Braun Interview: On abortion rights, ‘turn it back to the states’09:16
‘Indescribable’: Tornadoes destroy buildings and communities across 6 states03:46
A storm of tornadoes left a path of destruction over 200 miles, from Arkansas to Kentucky.Dec. 12, 2021
MTP Compressed: Tensions grow with Russia over Ukraine; Deadly tornadoes devastate communities02:33
Remembering Bob Dole, who once held the record for most Meet the Press appearances01:26
Marshall: 'I still remain concerned' Biden didn't win 2020 election fair and square03:07
Blinken: U.S. 'will respond' to Russian aggression01:30
Kentucky governor calls for prayers and donations after devastating tornadoes00:18
'We're good people': Kentucky governor's voice breaks as he describes tornado aftermath01:04