Anti-abortion leaders divided on 2024 strategy

NBC News Poll finds 61% of voters disapprove of Dobbs abortion decision one year later04:05
Biden admin hopes Modi visit will move India ‘in right direction’ with Russia10:46
‘Abortion access has entered a fragile new phase’ as activists focus on ballot measures13:01
Missing submersible believed to be ‘in small pieces’ after ‘catastrophic implosion’04:09
Chuck Todd: One year post-Dobbs, voters want to preserve abortion access03:53
Battle over abortion: Ohio GOP pushes to preserve state ban with August election03:38
- Now Playing
Anti-abortion leaders divided on 2024 strategy04:54
- UP NEXT
Doctors grapple with OB-GYN shortages amid state abortion bans04:22
Full Panel: Trump 'highjacked' anti-abortion movement07:34
Impeaching Biden is ‘some of the dumbest politics you can come up with,’ fmr. RNC chair says07:25
Arne Duncan: Drop in education testing scores is a ‘national emergency’03:29
Full Panel: GOP abortion messaging doesn’t ‘play well, except for a very minor part of [the] base’10:23
China is trying to bury stories about Biden calling Xi a ‘dictator’03:00
Alito ‘engaged’ with ProPublica interview about disclosure and recusal, reporter says07:51
Chuck Todd: From Hunter Biden to Alito, U.S. is in an 'ethical crisis'03:39
Colombian Amb. to U.S. says country needs more support ensuring migrant safety06:25
Full Panel: Republicans ‘committed to this argument’ that DOJ is anti-Trump09:50
Pres. Biden says 'I'm very proud of my son' in response to Hunter Biden charges01:29
Why Trump’s classified docs case likely won’t go to trial on schedule08:52
Evangelicals supported Trump because he ‘gave voice’ to their frustrations, Pence says02:21
- UP NEXT
NBC News Poll finds 61% of voters disapprove of Dobbs abortion decision one year later04:05
Biden admin hopes Modi visit will move India ‘in right direction’ with Russia10:46
‘Abortion access has entered a fragile new phase’ as activists focus on ballot measures13:01
Missing submersible believed to be ‘in small pieces’ after ‘catastrophic implosion’04:09
Chuck Todd: One year post-Dobbs, voters want to preserve abortion access03:53
Battle over abortion: Ohio GOP pushes to preserve state ban with August election03:38
Play All