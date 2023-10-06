IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pennsylvania swing voters ‘depressed’ by potential Biden-Trump rematch: ‘Where are the leaders?’

    07:56

  • UAW pauses strike expansion after GM agrees to bring battery plants under contract

    02:32

  • GOP lawmaker who voted to oust McCarthy defends negotiating with Democrats

    07:46
  • Now Playing

    ‘It’s huge’: Court orders Alabama to adopt new Congressional map, giving black voters more sway

    04:28
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: Rep. Gaetz has ‘basically guaranteed’ Democratic control in the next cycle

    09:24

  • ‘I felt bad for McCarthy’: Pennsylvania swing voters react to chaos on Capitol Hill

    03:05

  • Full Panel: 'The pressure will be on Tim Scott' in the coming weeks of 2024 primary

    07:29

  • Fmr. Sen. Moseley Braun remembers Feinstein as a ‘larger than life individual’

    04:15

  • Rep. Espaillat calls on WH, Congress to 'do more' to help cities 'shouldering' migrant crisis

    07:21

  • Jim Jordan ready to ‘work’ with Biden if elected speaker despite leading impeachment inquiry

    04:12

  • Ousting Gaetz from House would be ‘unfair,’ says GOP Rep. Gonzales

    09:41

  • U.S. to resume Venezuelan deportation fights, senior Biden official tells NBC News

    04:30

  • Sen. Bennet would ‘be willing to’ force a shutdown if Ukraine aid is excluded from funding bill

    08:40

  • Rep. Womack supports Scalise for speaker: ‘I’m in’

    08:21

  • House votes to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker

    00:23

  • Democrats watched tape of McCarthy bashing them ahead of motion to vacate vote, Rep. Connolly says

    07:54

  • Gaetz is out for attention with McCarthy oust, GOP Rep. Valadao says

    05:52

  • Trump speaks after first day of NY civil fraud trial

    05:47

  • GOP Rep. Buck says he doesn’t trust Speaker McCarthy

    06:29

  • Trump lashes out at NY judge like a ‘cornered racoon’ says fmr. Manhattan district attorney

    05:05

Meet the Press

‘It’s huge’: Court orders Alabama to adopt new Congressional map, giving black voters more sway

04:28

Executive Director for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee Marina Jenkins joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss Alabama’s new congressional map, which creates a second district in the state where black voters have a larger say.Oct. 6, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Pennsylvania swing voters ‘depressed’ by potential Biden-Trump rematch: ‘Where are the leaders?’

    07:56

  • UAW pauses strike expansion after GM agrees to bring battery plants under contract

    02:32

  • GOP lawmaker who voted to oust McCarthy defends negotiating with Democrats

    07:46
  • Now Playing

    ‘It’s huge’: Court orders Alabama to adopt new Congressional map, giving black voters more sway

    04:28
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: Rep. Gaetz has ‘basically guaranteed’ Democratic control in the next cycle

    09:24

  • ‘I felt bad for McCarthy’: Pennsylvania swing voters react to chaos on Capitol Hill

    03:05
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All