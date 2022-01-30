Inside the list of Biden's top Supreme Court contenders
02:54
The Supreme Court vote — which only requires a simple majority in the Senate — will give Biden a victory after months featuring party divisions on Senate rules, voting rights and the president's economic plan, Build Back Better.Jan. 30, 2022
UP NEXT
Breyer retirements opens path for Biden to score a much-needed win
01:06
Full Durbin: Supreme Court replacement timing 'depends on the nominee'
08:44
Students value free speech, but feel theirs is threatened
01:53
Fauci: ‘I support [Dr. Walensky] very, very heavily’ to restore confidence in CDC
10:09
Gen. Milley: ‘Things just feel different right now’ with Russia
02:58
New EPA plan cracks down on pollution in communities of color