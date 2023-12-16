‘It’s not about the kids anymore’: Parents, educators spar over 'woke' agenda in schools

Conservative talk show host Dennis Prager’s online education program, PragerU, has reached over 9 billion online views and more than doubled its revenue since the Covid-19 pandemic. NBC News Correspondent Antonia Hylton examines the implementation and growth of PragerU’s curriculum with Oklahoma educators, parents and Prager himself.Dec. 16, 2023