‘It’s possible’ Speaker Johnson could lose his job over Ukraine vote: GOP congressman
March 31, 202401:15
    'It's possible' Speaker Johnson could lose his job over Ukraine vote: GOP congressman

Meet the Press

‘It’s possible’ Speaker Johnson could lose his job over Ukraine vote: GOP congressman

01:15

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) tells Meet the Press that there are “one or two people that are not team players” in the House Republican conference, and they may choose to vote to remove Speaker Johnson over a vote to support aid to Ukraine.March 31, 2024

