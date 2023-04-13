IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Louisville mayor slams legislators quiet on gun reform: 'Why be in office?'

    08:07

  • Fox News sanctioned for withholding evidence in Dominion defamation case

    00:56

  • Biden administration proposes toughest auto emissions standard in U.S. history

    03:17

  • 'Hard part' for potential Tim Scott 2024 campaign will be his 'message,' not money

    04:00

  • Drug companies raise alarm over loss of ‘gold standard’ FDA approval after abortion pill ruling

    07:23
    ‘It was basically to impress his friends’: DOJ arrests Pentagon docs leaker

    11:41
    Full Panel: Asa Hutchinson won’t be ‘the guy that … bloodies Trump’s nose’ in GOP primary

    12:00

  • Chuck Todd: Gun debate is ‘another issue’ where the GOP may be ‘out of step with public’

    04:10

  • Meet the 3 female senators working to combat the trafficking of girls and women

    03:45

  • White House: If abortion pill can be wiped off the market by one judge in Texas, what's next?

    02:17

  • Over 1 in 5 Americans say they’ve been personally threatened with a gun: Poll

    11:08

  • U.S. intelligence may reduce printers to prevent another classified document leak

    05:59

  • Senate Intel chair: 'I expect' to get answers on leaked Pentagon docs

    01:48

  • Local NAACP president calls expulsion of Tennessee lawmakers a ‘political lynching’

    04:42

  • Full Panel: Biden says ‘I plan’ to run but poll shows Democrats aren’t enthused

    10:55

  • Classified document leak ‘awkward’ for U.S. relationship with Ukraine

    06:12

  • How the Texas mifepristone abortion pill case could end up in Supreme Court

    05:36

  • Full Panel: 'What is happening in Tennessee ... is Jim Crow'

    07:29

  • Meet the Press Minute – Trump defends his reputation with women in 1999: ‘I am certainly controversial’

    00:54

After a week of scrambling by U.S. officials, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the arrest of the suspect tied to the Pentagon classified documents leak: 21-year-old Jack Douglas Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard who took to online groups to share military secrets.April 13, 2023

