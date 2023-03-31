IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Sen. John Fetterman leaves hospital after 6 weeks of inpatient treatment for depression

  • Full 2024 candidate Ramaswamy: ‘What we really need is a courageous leader,’ not Trump or DeSantis

    16:52

  • Chuck Todd: GOP voters 'shrug' at potential Trump indictments, polls show

    03:18

  • Full Panel: Disney power move against DeSantis oversight board happened in ‘plain sight’

    14:54

  • Texas, Arizona and Florida top list for fastest-growing U.S. counties

    01:51

  • MTP Minute: In 2015, baseball commission was ‘split’ on introducing a pitch clock

    01:14
    ‘Levels of evidence’ exist for a Trump conviction, former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney says

    09:39
    Full Panel: Trump’s indictment defiance will rally his base but ‘undercut him in a general election’

    08:35

  • Cohen testimony backed up by documentation, lawyer says

    13:48

  • Chuck Todd: Trump indictment 'a rallying cry' for GOP lawmakers and 2024 rivals

    05:17

  • Trump will 'raise a ton of money' off of N.Y. indictment: Chuck Todd

    02:47

  • Breaking down Trump indictment vote

    02:34

  • Chuck Todd: MLB opening day is 'earlier than I expected, or I might not have been here today'

    06:01

  • How Elián Gonzalez, once deported from Florida, became Cuba’s newest politician

    01:06

  • Weingarten: Threats to my family are ‘chilling’ as DeSantis wages war on 'woke'

    07:20

  • Full panel: Culture war issues ‘unite Republicans … but it divides everyone else’

    10:12

  • Netanyahu now has a ‘big problem’ with Biden, former U.S. ambassador to Israel says

    07:23

  • Chuck Todd: Is Israel’s democratic crisis a preview of what’s to come in U.S.?

    04:00

  • ‘Pushing too hard’ on Israel may lead to pushback on U.S., fmr. special assistant to Obama says

    05:20

  • Silicon Valley Bank failure is ‘punishing mid-size banks,’ Democratic congressman says

    06:50

  • Tennessee congressman says Washington is ‘not going to fix’ school shootings

    02:55

Meet the Press

‘Levels of evidence’ exist for a Trump conviction, former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney says

09:39

NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent Laura Jarrett and former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Daniel Horwitz join Meet the Press NOW to discuss what is known and unknown about former President Trump’s criminal indictment.March 31, 2023

