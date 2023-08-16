Create your free profile or log in to save this video

'No chance' Trump is tried in Georgia before 2024 election, says fmr. Fulton assistant DA

Darryl Cohen, who served as an assistant district attorney in Fulton County, joins Meet the Press NOW to talk about where he thinks the Georgia election interference case is likely to head next.Aug. 16, 2023