    'Pushing too hard' on Israel may lead to pushback on U.S., fmr. special assistant to Obama says

Meet the Press

‘Pushing too hard’ on Israel may lead to pushback on U.S., fmr. special assistant to Obama says

05:20

Former Special Assistant to President Obama Amb. Dennis Ross says that the Biden administration “struck the right tone” when there could be pushback from Israel if the U.S. is “pushing too hard” amid tensions in the country.March 28, 2023

    ‘Pushing too hard’ on Israel may lead to pushback on U.S., fmr. special assistant to Obama says

