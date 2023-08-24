Create your free profile or log in to save this video

'Russia loves their martyrs': Could Prigozhin's presumed death lead to another coup?

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul joins Meet the Press Now to analyze the possible ramifications from the presumed death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group.Aug. 24, 2023