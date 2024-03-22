IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Something I've never said before': Senate Democrat says Rafah offensive could imperil aid to Israel
March 22, 202413:07
    'Something I've never said before': Senate Democrat says Rafah offensive could imperil aid to Israel

'Something I've never said before': Senate Democrat says Rafah offensive could imperil aid to Israel

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) joins Meet the Press NOW to talk about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s renewed pledge to launch major ground operations into Rafah, despite President Biden’s call to stand down.March 22, 2024

