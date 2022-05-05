IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  'They need to have the will to fight:' Russian soldiers face morale problems

    02:18

  Sen. Kaine introduces bill to address long Covid, still suffers ongoing symptoms

    04:19

  Full Cisneros: Cuellar 'could become the Joe Manchin of the House' due to anti-abortion stance

    07:47

  Louisiana Republicans advance bill that would charge abortion as homicide

    01:17
    'The Democratic Party is a tool': Black Church leaders remain aligned with Democrats … for now

    11:03
    Amb. Taylor: Russia is 'losing' and Putin 'needs troops'

    01:23

  Abortion rights become 'central issue' of Texas House primary runoff

    02:04

  Nan Whaley: 'Ohio is a pro-choice state' and extreme abortion bans are a 'big problem'

    07:00

  Ohio Democratic primary turnout down from 2018, while GOP turnout is up

    02:40

  Susan B. Anthony List president: Rape, incest abortion exemptions should be left up to states

    09:01

  Rep. Chu: 'Shocked' Sen. Collins would believe Kavanaugh on respecting abortion precedent

    01:15

  Anti-abortion activists in Miss. 'turning their gaze to same-sex marriage'

    03:52

  Trump stumbles over saying his chosen Ohio Senate candidate's name

    03:28

  Pocan: Biden should 'go higher' than $10K on excusing student loan debt

    07:12

  Mariupol evacuation: Some civilians in cars with white flags signaling 'don't shoot'

    01:43

  MTP Compressed: America's commitment to Ukraine grows; Trump-era border policy divides Democrats

    02:57

  McCaskill: Majority parties are made in places not 'bright blue' or 'bright red'

    01:20

  Alex Burns: GOP making real effort to recruit Manchin

    01:16

  Full Panel: Democrats' 2024 nomination 'could be a free-for-all'

    06:40

  Jonathan Martin: VP Harris' 'perceived snubs' from Biden staff highlights tensions ahead of 2024

    01:28

Meet the Press

‘The Democratic Party is a tool’: Black Church leaders remain aligned with Democrats … for now

11:03

Joshua Johnson reports on the ways in which Black Chuch leaders organize their congregations and provide support for the Democratic party, where their interests align.May 5, 2022

