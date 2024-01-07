'The early states are critical,' Obama said before pivotal Iowa win in 2008

In 2008, then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) won the Democratic Iowa caucuses in a major victory for his insurgent campaign, pushing the early favorite, then-Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) to a third-place finish. "The early states are critical to us because, you know, I am not as well-known as Senator Clinton and some of the other candidates in this race," Obama told Meet the Press ahead of the contest.Jan. 7, 2024