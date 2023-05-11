IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Friday's planned debt ceiling meeting at White House postponed

  • Manhattan D.A. is looking to press charges after Jordan Neely's death ruled homicide

  • Biden should've extended Title 42 because resources are 'too thin' to handle migrant increase, Texas Democrat says

    ‘There is no light at the end of the tunnel,’ says El Paso mayor hours before Title 42 expires

    Democratic congressman: Debt limit negotiators should stay at the W.H. 'until there's a deal'

  • Debt ceiling meeting between Biden and McCarthy was ‘a standoff,’ GOP congressman says

  • McCarthy was 'disrespectful' in Biden meeting on debt limit, sources say

  • Over 11,000 migrants apprehended at border two days before Title 42 lifts

  • Full Interview: Mike Pence sidesteps whether Trump fit to serve after E. Jean Carroll verdict

  • Trump appealing verdict in E. Jean Carroll case would be ‘unwise’: Panel

  • Sexual abuse verdict in E. Jean Carroll case could ‘bolster support’ for Trump: Panel

  • Access Hollywood tape ‘should not’ have been used in E. Jean Carroll case, Trump lawyer says

  • White House debt limit meeting is 'best of government' despite looming default: Mich. congresswoman

  • Feinstein to return to Senate after nearly 3-month absence from health issues

  • Drag performers find out soon if they need to go to trial to defend their art form

  • Many migrants coming to the border don’t know what Title 42 even is

  • Democratic congressman: Biden admin. implemented new border policies ‘too late’

  • ‘Growing visibility’ of drag has led to new GOP ‘backlash’

  • ‘The agenda is to just exist’: New Tennessee law pulls drag queens into politics

  • Full Panel: Economy and education could be ‘alarm bells’ for 2024 election

Meet the Press

‘There is no light at the end of the tunnel,’ says El Paso mayor hours before Title 42 expires

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser has declared a state of emergency, bracing for an influx of migrants following the lifting of Title 42, which will occur tonight at midnight ET. Mayor Leeser joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss.May 11, 2023

