IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘There’s never a last opportunity:’ relative of Hamas captive offers view on hostage negotiations
May 3, 202405:10
  • Now Playing

    ‘There’s never a last opportunity:’ relative of Hamas captive offers view on hostage negotiations

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Full-blown famine’ in northern Gaza, says World Food Programme executive director Cindy McCain

    02:17

  • 'I've been working on this for 50 years:' Democratic lawmaker applauds plan to reclassify marijuana

    07:13

  • Focus group: Wisconsin young voters say abortion is a big factor in 2024

    01:22

  • 'He's not Biden, he's not Trump:' Wisconsin young voters discuss RFK Jr. in focus group

    01:28

  • Focus group: Wisconsin young voters concerned about Gaza but won’t change their votes

    04:13

  • Democratic congresswoman: Florida women are in ‘agony’ as state’s six-week abortion ban takes effect

    08:47

  • Trump hits the campaign trail in Wisconsin amidst ongoing hush money trial

    03:53

  • GOP Rep. Armstrong supports Speaker Johnson despite policy disagreements because ‘I’m a grown-up’

    07:51

  • Cease-fire talks made ‘more complicated’ as Israel vows to move ahead with Rafah offensive

    02:47

  • ‘Country club’ politicians catering to ‘extremes,’ says independent Nebraska Senate candidate

    05:43

  • U.S. concludes Putin likely didn’t order Navanly’s death but ‘not absolving’ him of responsibility

    01:56

  • Looming Israeli offensive increases pressure on Hamas to agree to cease-fire: Amb. Dennis Ross

    06:35

  • Sen. Kaine says Biden could hold up ‘model’ colleges to address campus protests

    01:47

  • ‘We preserve the historical record’: Kelly O’Donnell highlights importance of free press during WHCD

    02:21

  • Sen. Tim Kaine says he does ‘not think the National Guard is a solution’ to campus protests

    01:02

  • Sen. Kaine says U.S. must help ‘Israel defend itself’ after calls to withhold aid: Full interview

    07:31

  • McConnell says he stands by ‘everything’ he said after January 6th

    00:43

  • McConnell doesn’t say whether he’ll vote for Trump: I said ‘I would support the nominee’

    01:13

  • McConnell says federal abortion legislation in ‘any direction’ could not get enough Senate votes

    02:00

Meet the Press

‘There’s never a last opportunity:’ relative of Hamas captive offers view on hostage negotiations

05:10

Moshe Lavi, brother-in-law of Hamas captive Omri Miran, joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss his family's situation as negotiations continue to free the hostages held in GazaMay 3, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    ‘There’s never a last opportunity:’ relative of Hamas captive offers view on hostage negotiations

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Full-blown famine’ in northern Gaza, says World Food Programme executive director Cindy McCain

    02:17

  • 'I've been working on this for 50 years:' Democratic lawmaker applauds plan to reclassify marijuana

    07:13

  • Focus group: Wisconsin young voters say abortion is a big factor in 2024

    01:22

  • 'He's not Biden, he's not Trump:' Wisconsin young voters discuss RFK Jr. in focus group

    01:28

  • Focus group: Wisconsin young voters concerned about Gaza but won’t change their votes

    04:13
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All