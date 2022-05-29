IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'These families are destroyed': Texas State Senator Gutierrez

    Texas has loosened at least 25 gun laws since 2007

  • Schweit: U.S. has ‘culture of guns’ that ‘starts at a young age’

  • Schumer: No imminent vote on gun bills in wake of Texas massacre

  • Texas officials confirm school was shooter’s ‘intended target’

  • Iraqi man accused of plotting to kill George W. Bush

  • Deadline today for Pa. counties to send 'unofficial' results as GOP Senate primary recount likely

  • What to watch for in Alabama, Arkansas and Georgia primaries

  • In Texas runoff, some voters seeing ‘names on their ballot for the first time’ after redistricting

  • Herschel Walker 'trying to link' Biden and likely opponent Sen. Warnock

  • Fmr. Biden migration adviser on Title 42: 'Ultimately Congress has to fix this'

  • White House: Monkeypox 'risk is low' because of 'vaccines and treatments'

  • Trump-backed Perdue has 'not been on TV airwaves' in Georgia gubernatorial primary

  • Stacey Abrams calls Georgia ‘the worst state in the country to live’ in portions of speech

  • 'Hard to believe Covid isn't rampant in North Korea': Full Glaser

  • Latest Russian troop movements: Ukrainian troops 'trading ground for time'

  • Midterm fights brew over abortion, inflation and Trump

  • Redrawn N.Y. congressional maps pits Democrats against Democrats

  • Votes still being counted in Pa. GOP Senate primary as it heads toward recount

Meet the Press

'These families are destroyed': Texas State Senator Gutierrez

05:31

Roland Gutierrez (D), Texas state senator for the district representing Uvalde, talks to Meet the Press about the impact that the massacre at Robb Elementary School will have on his community.May 29, 2022

