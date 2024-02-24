IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘This is a war on women,’ Gov. Newsom says in reaction to Alabama IVF ruling
Feb. 24, 202401:19

  • Full David Cameron Interview: Navalny’s death is example of Putin’s henchmen ‘behaving like Nazis’

    16:02

  • Magician says Democratic operative paid him to make fake Biden robocall

    03:47

  • Chuck Todd: The GOP isn’t ‘evenly divided, but it’s extraordinarily divided’

    05:10

  • GOP congressman on IVF: Alabama should 'modify the law' on embryos being children

    07:46

  • Trump critics fear retribution if he’s re-elected, some ‘planning to leave the country’

    03:24

  • Congress must pass supplemental aid package to 'deter' Russia, says Democratic congressman

    07:15

  • Amy Brown, wife of GOP Senate candidate Sam Brown, opens up about her abortion for the first time

    08:14

  • James Biden's testimony is 'poking a hole' in House GOP's impeachment inquiry

    06:56

  • U.K. High Court delays decision on extradition of Wikileaks’ Julian Assange

    01:59

  • Haley commits to staying in GOP primary, says she has 'no fear of Trump's retribution'

    06:18

  • Former FBI informant received false information about Bidens from Russian intel officials

    04:37
  • Now Playing

    ‘This is a war on women,’ Gov. Newsom says in reaction to Alabama IVF ruling

    01:19
  • UP NEXT

    Full Panel: Trump’s comments on Navalny signals he thinks there’s ‘nothing wrong with what happened’

    07:44

  • Biden campaign’s new TikTok account flooded with comments about Gaza

    04:26

  • Congress bears ‘some responsibility’ for fall of key Ukrainian city, says Democratic lawmaker

    09:56

  • Reagan's daughter says cognitive tests for presidents are a 'good idea'

    01:12

  • Trump privately signals support for 16-week national abortion ban

    00:58

  • ‘I’m a believer’ in Biden, says Klobuchar as concerns about president grow

    01:11

  • ‘As someone who ran against’ Biden, ‘he’s up for this job’: Full Sen. Klobuchar interview

    10:43

  • House intel chair says he doesn’t ‘trust’ Trump's civil fraud decision

    00:47

Meet the Press

‘This is a war on women,’ Gov. Newsom says in reaction to Alabama IVF ruling

01:19

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) joins Meet the Press exclusively to discuss the future of reproductive healthcare after an Alabama court ruled that embryos are considered children.Feb. 24, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Full David Cameron Interview: Navalny’s death is example of Putin’s henchmen ‘behaving like Nazis’

    16:02

  • Magician says Democratic operative paid him to make fake Biden robocall

    03:47

  • Chuck Todd: The GOP isn’t ‘evenly divided, but it’s extraordinarily divided’

    05:10

  • GOP congressman on IVF: Alabama should 'modify the law' on embryos being children

    07:46

  • Trump critics fear retribution if he’s re-elected, some ‘planning to leave the country’

    03:24

  • Congress must pass supplemental aid package to 'deter' Russia, says Democratic congressman

    07:15
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All