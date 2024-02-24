‘This is a war on women,’ Gov. Newsom says in reaction to Alabama IVF ruling

Full David Cameron Interview: Navalny’s death is example of Putin’s henchmen ‘behaving like Nazis’16:02
Magician says Democratic operative paid him to make fake Biden robocall03:47
Chuck Todd: The GOP isn’t ‘evenly divided, but it’s extraordinarily divided’05:10
GOP congressman on IVF: Alabama should 'modify the law' on embryos being children07:46
Trump critics fear retribution if he’s re-elected, some ‘planning to leave the country’03:24
Congress must pass supplemental aid package to 'deter' Russia, says Democratic congressman07:15
Amy Brown, wife of GOP Senate candidate Sam Brown, opens up about her abortion for the first time08:14
James Biden's testimony is 'poking a hole' in House GOP's impeachment inquiry06:56
U.K. High Court delays decision on extradition of Wikileaks’ Julian Assange01:59
Haley commits to staying in GOP primary, says she has 'no fear of Trump's retribution'06:18
Former FBI informant received false information about Bidens from Russian intel officials04:37
- Now Playing
‘This is a war on women,’ Gov. Newsom says in reaction to Alabama IVF ruling01:19
- UP NEXT
Full Panel: Trump’s comments on Navalny signals he thinks there’s ‘nothing wrong with what happened’07:44
Biden campaign’s new TikTok account flooded with comments about Gaza04:26
Congress bears ‘some responsibility’ for fall of key Ukrainian city, says Democratic lawmaker09:56
Reagan's daughter says cognitive tests for presidents are a 'good idea'01:12
Trump privately signals support for 16-week national abortion ban00:58
‘I’m a believer’ in Biden, says Klobuchar as concerns about president grow01:11
‘As someone who ran against’ Biden, ‘he’s up for this job’: Full Sen. Klobuchar interview10:43
House intel chair says he doesn’t ‘trust’ Trump's civil fraud decision00:47
- UP NEXT
Full David Cameron Interview: Navalny’s death is example of Putin’s henchmen ‘behaving like Nazis’16:02
Magician says Democratic operative paid him to make fake Biden robocall03:47
Chuck Todd: The GOP isn’t ‘evenly divided, but it’s extraordinarily divided’05:10
GOP congressman on IVF: Alabama should 'modify the law' on embryos being children07:46
Trump critics fear retribution if he’s re-elected, some ‘planning to leave the country’03:24
Congress must pass supplemental aid package to 'deter' Russia, says Democratic congressman07:15
Play All