'This place sucks': Sen. Joe Manchin considered leaving the Senate as early as 2018

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced this month that he would not seek re-election to the Senate, instead telling Kristen Welker that he isn't ruling out a presidential run in 2024. The last time his seat was up, in 2018, Manchin told Meet the Press that he'd considered leaving Congress but ran for re-election because he thought he could "contribute to bringing people together."Nov. 19, 2023