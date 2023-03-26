IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the Press

TikTok brings in massive ad spending, but U.S. audiences split on a ban

02:02

As Washington debates whether to ban TikTok over national security concerns, the app’s CEO testified on Capitol Hill this week to defend the social media platform. And one of his arguments was it’s simply too big to ban.March 26, 2023

